7,500 people will be granted Irish Citizenship at INEC Killarney

23 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over today and tomorrow over 7,500 people will be granted Irish citizenship at the INEC Killarney.

Applicants from over 143 countries and across all 32 counties on the island will make a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State and become Irish citizens.

Over seven ceremonies held over two days, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan will be joined by Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, Colm Brophy, and Minister of State with responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice, Niall Collins.

Speaking ahead of the ceremonies, Minister O’Callaghan said:

“This ceremony marks an important milestone in the lives of those receiving Irish citizenship.

For each new citizen it signifies a deep connection to Ireland, its values, and its people. Ireland welcomes our new citizens as full members of society, and their contributions will undoubtedly strengthen the fabric of our nation.

I encourage all new citizens to continue to actively engage in their communities so that, together, we can build a thriving society

Minister Brophy said:

“I congratulate our newest citizens and wish each of them well as they begin this new part of their lives.

Migration plays an essential role in Ireland’s development. It strengthens our economy, enriches our cultural diversity, and deepens our sense of solidarity.

We are proud to welcome each new citizen as valued members of our communities.”

Minister Collins said:

“Those becoming Irish citizens over the next two days are joining a diverse and inclusive Ireland.

Citizenship is not only a right but a symbol of shared responsibility and mutual trust. These new citizens now have a place in shaping the future of Ireland.

I sincerely congratulate each of our new Irish citizens. This is a proud and memorable day for them, their families, and for the whole country.

The Presiding Officer at the ceremonies over the next two days is Judge Paddy McMahon, who will confer the attendees with Irish Citizenship. He will administer the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State. The new Irish citizens will undertake to faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values.

In just over two years the Citizenship Division of the Department has gone from processing around 12,000 applications a year to processing over 20,000 applications in 2023, and nearly 31,000 in 2024.

Significant changes have been introduced in the Citizenship Division of the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration to speed up the application process for applicants, including the introduction of an online digital application, online payments, and eVetting.

As a result, processing times are now decreasing year on year. The length of time it takes to process an application has dropped from 15 months in 2023 to 8 months in 2024.

It is expected that going forward, the vast majority of applicants will continue to receive a decision within one year, however, it is important to note that no two naturalisation applications are the same and some take longer than others to process. More information on the application process is available at the following link: https://www.irishimmigration.ie/how-to-become-a-citizen/

More Details

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011 in order to mark the occasion of the granting of citizenship in a dignified and solemn manner.

Over 7,500 candidates from 143 countries have been invited to attend 7 citizenship ceremonies on Monday 23th and Tuesday 24th June at the INEC Killarney.

Since citizenship ceremonies were first introduced, there has been a total of 210 ceremonies (including the upcoming dates) with people from over 180 countries receiving their certificates of naturalisation.

The application process is straightforward for people who have 3/5 years of residency in Ireland. Unlike many other countries an application can be made without needing a solicitor because a Commissioner for Oaths is also an acceptable witness for the documents.

To date, including minors, approximately 206,400 people have received Irish citizenship since 2011. Following the Killarney ceremonies in June, over 7,500 will be added to this figure.

Top 10 nationalities of applicants:

1 India 1888 2 Brazil 817 3 United Kingdom 516 4 Philippines 480 5 Romania 470 6 Poland 396 7 South Africa 318 8 Nigeria 257 9 China (Including Hong Kong) 234 10 United States Of America 224

Applicants by county:

County # Applicants 1 Co. Antrim 27 2 Co. Armagh 6 3 Co. Carlow 76 4 Co. Cavan 95 5 Co. Clare 123 6 Co. Cork 777 7 Co. Derry 4 8 Co. Donegal 115 9 Co. Down 15 10 Co. Dublin 3820 11 Co. Fermanagh 2 12 Co. Galway 358 13 Co. Kerry 114 14 Co. Kildare 619 15 Co. Kilkenny 77 16 Co. Laois 132 17 Co. Leitrim 19 18 Co. Limerick 270 19 Co. Longford 49 20 Co. Louth 248 21 Co. Mayo 104 22 Co. Meath 380 23 Co. Monaghan 42 24 Co. Offaly 63 25 Co. Roscommon 58 26 Co. Sligo 52 27 Co. Tipperary 118 28 Co. Tyrone 4 29 Co. Waterford 145 30 Co. Westmeath 135 31 Co. Wexford 130 32 Co. Wicklow 270

*actual numbers on day(s) may vary slightly due to late withdrawals and/or late confirmations of attendance.