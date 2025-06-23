Cork City Houses prices rise by 9% in a year: but wages have not, and that’s the problem

23 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Housing prices nationally rose by an average of 3% during the second quarter of 2025.

The typical listed price nationwide in the second quarter of the year was €357,851, 12.3% higher than a year previously and 40% higher than at the onset of the covid19 pandemic.

The current rate of inflation in the market is the highest seen in the ten years since mortgage market rules were introduced.

The surge in inflation is relatively broadly based, with the Dublin figure (12.3%) in line with the average for the rest of the country.

In the rest of Leinster, the annual increase in prices is 14.3%.

Inflation is also close to the national average in both Limerick city (12.8%) and Galway city (12.5%).

In Waterford city, the rate is higher again (15.2%) while in Cork city (8.6%) the increase in prices is slower.

The strong increases in housing prices are related, once again, to very tight supply. The number of second-hand homes available to buy nationwide on June 1st stood at close to 12,100. This is largely unchanged from the figure a year ago and less than half the pre-covid average of almost 25,000.

In Cork City, prices in the second quarter of 2025 were 9% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 8% seen in the 12 months to March 2024. The average price of a home is now €370,000, 33% above the level seen at the start of the covid19 pandemic. In the rest of Cork, prices in the second quarter of 2025 were 12% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 7% seen in the 12 months to March 2024. The average price of a home is now €326,000, 44% above the level seen at the start of the covid19 pandemic.

Commenting on the report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said:

“The fastest increase in housing prices since mortgage market rules were introduced a decade ago highlights the importance of addressing Ireland’s chronic and worsening housing shortage. The substantial increases over the past year in almost all parts of the country are linked to the lack of second-hand supply. This in turn is related to the increase in interest rates earlier in the decade.

As interest rates come down and mortgage-holders come off their fixed rate terms, the picture for second-hand supply will improve. There are already some tentative signs in Dublin of an increase in second-hand supply. Nonetheless, the second-hand market is only part of the solution. Ultimately, policymakers have to address their failure to recognise and provide the framework for enough new homes each year.”

Average list price and year-on-year change – major cities, Q2 2025

Dublin: €467,913, up 12.3%

Cork City: €369,938, up 8.6%

Limerick City: €311,086, up 12.8%

Galway City: €426,348, up 12.5%

Waterford City: €276,420, up 15.2%

Rest of the Country: €309,954, up 12.5%