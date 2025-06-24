Cork musician to tutor at International Harp Festival

24 June 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Harper Máire Ní Chathasaigh returns to tutor at An Chúirt Chruitireachta International Harp Festival in An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, one of the longest-running harp festivals in Ireland

Now in its 39th year, An Chúirt Chruitireachta will see over 300 harp players from all over Ireland & around the globe gather in Termonfeckin Co. Louth for an immersive week of harping from 29 June to 4 July 2025.

Internationally renowned artists and exceptional tutors will come together to perform, mentor and celebrate in a week dedicated to the Irish harp.

This year’s festival features a variety of events, including daytime workshops, evening concerts, talks, exhibitions, pop-ups, a céilí, fringe events, rising stars concerts and a finale concert. Tickets are available at www.harpfestival.ie.

Máire Ní Chathasaigh, a founding member of the festival, is among this year’s tutors:

‘I’ve been teaching at Cairde na Cruite’s An Chúirt Chruitireachta, the International Festival for Irish Harp, every year since it started in 1986. Wherever In the world I’ve been touring, I’ve always been sure to make it back to Termonfeckin, Co Louth for what is the world’s premier festival for Irish harp.

The Festival is harp immersion heaven: a unique, inspiring and life-enhancing celebration in a beautiful location where the cares of the world seem to recede into the distance. The warm camaraderie, wonderful atmosphere and top-notch music cast a very special spell, drawing participants back year after year.’

Máire Ní Chathasaigh | leading international harper

Established in 1986, An Chúirt Chruitireachta is an annual international harp festival run by

Cairde na Cruite (Friends of the Harp). It sees harpers from all over the world come together

for an immersive week of harping. Participants have the opportunity to engage with other

harpers, gain a better understanding of Irish music, song and dance, and learn more about the

harp and its music.

Festival Tutors

Áine Ní Dhubhghaill / Anne-Marie O’Farrell / Cormac De Barra / Deirdre Granville / Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla / Gráinne Hambly / Kathleen Loughnane / Kim Fleming / Máire Ní Chathasaigh / Oisín Morrison / Úna Ní Fhlannagáin

Festival Artists:

Holly Geraghty / Amerghin / Aisling Lyons / Pádraig McEneany / Oisín Morrison, Sárán Mulligan & Muirine Nic Róibín / Harpanno / Mary Louise O’Donnell / Dathanna / Harp Alchemy / Eibhlís Ní Riordáin / Deirdre Granville / Úna Ní Fhlannagáin / Mélissandre T-B / The Henry Girls / Alannah Thornburgh / Sult / Catherine and Laura Ní Fhearraigh / Jaymee, Ryan and Kayla Martin

More Info

Students will stay onsite in An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth where they will engage in daily classes, workshops and concerts. They will learn about historical and contemporary aspects of the

harp tradition and explore the harp in its many forms through performances and

demonstrations on Irish, early Irish and pedal harps.

The festival will kick off on Sunday 29th June in the picturesque surroundings of An

Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth with an evening concert, ‘Fáilte Isteach’ featuring Holly Geraghty and Amerghin (Anne-Marie O’Farrell, Brian Fleming, Aingeala De Búrca, Tim Doyle). Workshops and events continue throughout the week culminating in an Evening Concert Finale on Friday 4th July featuring Úna Ní Fhlannagáin, Mélissandre T-B and The Henry Girls

Members of the public are invited to attend the exciting line-up of ticketed concerts

taking place at 8pm each evening from Sunday 29th June to Friday 4th July at an Grianán.

Fringe Events – Harping for all ages!

As part of the festival, a series of fringe events will be held in Drogheda town throughout the

week. ‘Rising Stars’ highlights up-and-coming performers in lunchtime concerts at the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda on Tuesday 1st July (Sult) and on Thursday 3rd July (Catherine and Laura Ní Fhearraigh). Admission is free and no booking is required.

The ‘Goltraí agus Geantraí’ sessions led by harper Alannah Thornburgh are designed to introduce babies, toddlers and their accompanying adults to the magic of the harp. They take place at Drogheda Library on Tuesday 1st July. Admission is free but booking is essential.

Artist in Residence:

Joleen McLaughlin

Booking Tickets:

Tickets for all evening concerts (€15 plus booking fees – concessions available). Tickets can be booked here:

There are also day packages and residential packages available for festival participant places. Prices start at just €120 and we warmly welcome harpers of every standard from all over the world to our 2025 festival. Festival places can be booked here.

Supporters: An Chúirt Chruitireachta is generously supported by An Chomhairle Ealaíon | The Arts Council, Louth County Council, Drogheda Credit Union, the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda and Cruit Éireann | Harp Ireland.

What previous festival participants had to say:

‘It is hard to pick out what I liked most but overall I’d say the word transmission sums it all up. You are continuing a tradition of passing on the skills and enthusiasm and appreciation of the Irish harping tradition stretching back for centuries. Here, I have been made feel part of a living tradition with a very bright future.’