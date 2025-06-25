Exploring Business Innovation in Ireland: How Businesses are Using Technology to Grow

25 June 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

For many years, Ireland has been recognised for having a strong economy, a well-trained workforce, and a dynamic entrepreneurial climate — with technological advancement having transformed much of the nature of Irish business in the past few years.

Technology sets the pace for most businesses’ growth and operational effectiveness. In tech, finance, manufacturing, and other sectors, business innovation is key for any company to remain competitive. Thanks to Ireland’s rapid adoption of digital technology, many companies can operate more efficiently and have easier access to markets and their new customer base.

One such company that this change has influenced is Radius, a global company specialising in creating technologies and solutions that facilitate businesses navigating the complexities of their digital transformation and data management.

Increasing Demand for Data Analytics

In a world where data is becoming increasingly available, Irish businesses need data analytics more than ever before to operate efficiently. Taking advantage of big data enables a firm to gain valuable customer insights, understand market trends, and identify and address any gaps in its operational processes. With the data in hand, businesses can also make informed strategic decisions regarding the deployment of other marketing strategies or adjustments to production within their firm. Furthermore, businesses worldwide can design targeted marketing campaigns, conduct in-depth analyses of operations and inefficiencies, and implement measures to enhance the overall customer experience.

E-commerce and retail businesses in Ireland are also using data analytics to command a competitive advantage. Using updated market-leading tools, they can provide tailored, entirely customised service to customers, offer better customer service, and improve product placement experiences.

Technology Innovation in Ireland Via SMEs

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of the Irish economy. They make a huge contribution to GDP and are often the biggest employers in most cities, towns, and rural areas. SMEs often encounter challenges in securing funding, managing cash flow, and maintaining competitiveness in the digital era. Luckily, numerous resources and assistance are available for SMEs to adopt digital innovations and continue thriving in a competitive landscape.

What Supports are Available to Irish SMEs

The Irish government has introduced several initiatives to support the development of SMEs, including a funding scheme to help SMEs recover through technology and programs to increase digital literacy in small businesses. In addition, many associations and groups like Enterprise Ireland assist businesses in leveraging digital technology to enhance products/services and expand their reach overseas.

What Is the Future for Irish Business

The Irish business landscape is expected to continue evolving in the coming decades, driven by the growth of various new technologies, including artificial intelligence, automation, and sustainability concerns, as well as digital services. These emerging trends will help companies leverage technology to innovate, drive efficiency, and scale their businesses.

For companies ready to capitalise on the changing landscape, the future is bright.

By establishing a long-term transformative tech plan, businesses in Ireland can outstrip rivals and grow their value.