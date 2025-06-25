Business Protection Policies in Focus at AIB South Mall Breakfast Briefing

25 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over 75 business leaders from Cork gathered at The Imperial Hotel recently for “Navigating Business Milestones”, a breakfast briefing hosted by AIB South Mall. Organised by Branch Manager Katherine Lynch, the event brought together senior AIB leadership and local businesses for an engaging session focused on the key challenges and opportunities facing Irish businesses today.

Featuring expert insights from David Coldrick, Chief Risk Officer at AIB life; John Callanan, Head of Business Banking Cork; and Paul Ward, Head of FX Sales, the event addressed key developments shaping the Irish business landscape today, including the introduction of auto-enrolment, evolving market conditions, and strategic priorities for Irish businesses.

The introduction of Ireland’s auto-enrolment pension scheme was a central theme. David Coldrick, drawing on over 20 years of actuarial leadership, explained how this long-awaited reform will reshape the pensions landscape for both employers and employees.

“With over 800,000 workers in Ireland currently without a pension, auto-enrolment aims to ensure long-term retirement benefits for all. But for employers who may have existing pension plans in place there is an opportunity to work with existing pension solutions to ensure businesses comply with Auto Enrolment rules ahead of its introduction,” said Coldrick.

Audience questions reflected growing concern from SMEs about compliance, affordability, and dual-pension participation. Coldrick provided practical steps to help employers prepare, including working with AIB’s financial advisors to integrate compliant pension solutions early.

John Callanan’s presentation addressed the broader banking landscape, highlighting tailored support for SMEs, particularly in agriculture and sustainability-focused sectors. “Different packages, different purpose,” he noted, underscoring AIB’s relationship-based approach to lending and advisory services. Callanan stressed the importance of on-the-ground engagement, citing his visits to farms and hospitality businesses across Cork.

Paul Ward delivered an in-depth look at global currency trends and interest rate volatility, drawing on his experience managing risk during Brexit and other economic shifts. “Uncertainty and volatility go hand in hand,” he said, highlighting the importance of proactive risk management in today’s trading environment. His breakdown of FX tools, including spot pricing and options, offered practical takeaways for businesses trading internationally.

Financial Advisors Niamh O’Connor and Patrick Crowley were on hand to offer individual consultations and invited attendees to arrange bespoke pension presentations for their teams. “Auto-enrolment will mark a significant shift in employer responsibilities,” said Niamh O’Connor. “It’s vital that businesses take early action to ensure they’re not only compliant but also positioned to support their employees effectively. Being prepared will reduce disruption and create long-term value for both employers and staff.”

The session concluded with a lively Q&A and networking opportunity. One SME owner in attendance commented, “As a small business with just 10 employees, we don’t have the internal resources to be pension experts. This event gave us clarity and confidence to move forward with auto-enrolment.”