New bridge in Carrigaline

25 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New Footbridge

Work has started on the construction of the footbridge and cycle lane at the Sail garden. The footpath and cycle lane from Church Road to the bridge is completed and working well, the addition of the new bridge will make it much safer for pedestrians and cyclists. The wild flower garden on Bothe Guidel is looking spectacular.

Knock Pilgrimage

There are three places available on the Carrigaline pilgrimage to Knock this weekend. The bus will leave this Saturday morning June 28th at 8.00am from beside the Church and return to Carrigaline on Sunday evening, overnight in the Knock House Hotel. Enquiries to Aislinn 087 9699 488 or Mary 021 437 1025.

Procession

Cross bearer Thos Maye led the local Corpus Christi procession after the 12.30 Mass on Sunday last June 22nd he was followed by the Carrigaline Pipe Band. They were followed by the First Communicants and a large congregation. The Monstrance was carried by Monsignor Aidan O’Driscoll flanked by four canopy bearers. Other priests participating were Fr Michael O’Connell CC, Fr Joe Long SPS, Fr Jimmy Kelleher SPS and also present was Brother David O’Donnell. The Rosary was recited on the route of the procession which proceeded from the Church down the Main Street, left at the Garda Barracks, left at Old Waterpark and left at the Band Hall returning to the Church for Benediction.

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band led the Corpus Christi parish procession on Sunday last June 22nd and played also for the benediction in the Church. On Monday night June 23rd the eve of the Feast of St John they led the procession from the entrance on the Ballinrea Road to Ronóg’s Well for the annual visit to the Holy Well. Later they had band practice in the Band Hall. They will practice again this Thursday and will have a full day practice on this Saturday June 28th in preparation for the All-Ireland Championships. On Saturday July 5th The Pipe Band who compete in the All-Ireland in Derry will travel the day before on Friday July 4th.

Commemorative Bench

A beautifully designed granite bench in loving memory of Tony and Mary Foley, Ballea Road who gave so much to the community of Carrigaline was unveiled by his daughters Ann, Marie and Eithne at a pleasant ceremony last Saturday morning June 21st. Ann spoke on the life and times of their parents since 1972 when they settled in and made Carrigaline their home. Members of the Foley Family sang and recited poetry as their tributes. Barry Cogan said Tony from Limerick and Mary from Kerry became great Carrigaline people and their children should be so proud of their parents and the grandchildren so proud of their grandparents achievements. Both immersed themselves in the expanding new community in Carrigaline. They acquired Beaver Lodge and ran it as a Guest House up to their retirement. Tony worked tirelessly with St Vincent de Paul for years and as a member of the Parish council. Mary, an avid gardener, led by example as Chairperson of Carrigaline Tidy Towns for a long time. The event was attended by a large contingent from Tidy Towns and a large gathering of friends. The commemorative bench which was installed by Cork County Council is located on the Ballea Road beside the Butterfly Garden near to the entrance to Holy Well School.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed choir performed at the Carrigaline Summer Festival Music Marathon from 2.00pm to 3.00pm in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Thursday June 19th. The choir will sing for the residents and staff of Curam Care Home on Tuesday July 8th at 2.30pm. The choir will take a break in August. Training of Shed members in the use of equipment in the wood workshop continues every Tuesday. Men are being instructed in the skills of operating work saws, drills, planer and woodturning lathes. The Men’s Shed are going on an outing to Valentia, Co Kerry on Tuesday July 15th. The Men’s Shed were gifted with a selection of hand tools and paint this week. The Shed would welcome donations of unused or surplus timber. The walking group went to the Mangala (Ballybrack Woods) in Douglas last Monday and plan to walk the Midleton Greenway this Monday. New members are always welcome. Enquiries to Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns voluntary teams continue working throughout the week ensuring that Carrigaline is looking its best at all times. A group of 29 visiting students from the Haut-Lac International Bilingual School in Switzerland, was hosted by Tidy Towns over the weekend. They were given a walking tour of the town and volunteered to do weeding and gardening for two afternoons. On Tuesday a team of workers from Cadence volunteers arrived and did a mighty job in clearing and weeding the roadside garden at WillowBank on the Ballea Road. Meanwhile Tidy Towns volunteers continue to meet at HQ every Tuesday morning at 10.00am and Wednesday evenings at 7.00pm and Saturday at 9.30am. Litter picking is an ongoing problem, Tidy Towns are appealing to the public to please bin the cigarette butts. New members are always welcome, call to HQ or email carrigalinett@gmail.com

Summer Festival

The general consensus is that the initial Carrigaline Summer Festival was a great success. The opening on Thursday with a 12 hour Music Marathon was highly entertaining with a huge variety of talent on stage throughout the day with performers from Carrigaline and Crosshaven. The Marathon gave the talented young people and adults a platform to perform in front of an appreciative audience. On Friday there was music therapy in the Library during the day and in the evening a session with open mike in the Stables Bar which proved most entertaining. The Frank and Walters concert with supporting acts Danny & Aos Dána and Crosshaven Community Choir had fans on their feet dancing on the wings and received a standing ovation on Saturday night. Thanks to the Lions Club for their help and expertise. Sunday was an outdoor event in the park with an exhibition and workshop of Hispanic dancing and toy swapping with the Toy Library of Ireland. The Festival was organised to highlight the need for a Culture and Arts Centre for Carrigaline. A special thanks to all who sponsored and supported the festival.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association members went on a bus tour for their final day out before the summer break. They travelled to Cobh where they paid a visit to the Cathedral and the Bible Gardens. After that they went to the Retail Shopping Centre in Carrigtwohill where they had lunch and a walk around the shop and garden centre .They came back to Blackrock to visit the Observatory and finished up the day with dinner in The Silver Key in Ballinlough

This Thursday June 26th they will have a Picnic in the Park for their last day until September.

Athletic Club

The next Run the Line is this Saturday June 28th at 9.00am on the Carrigaline to Crosshaven greenway. Whether you are new to running, are looking to beat your fastest time, or just want a leisurely jog, the community run is open to all. They look forward to welcoming you. It is not necessary to be a member to join in, but they do ask that juveniles are accompanied by an adult at all times. Please arrive early at Kilnagleary (‘Lulu’s’) car park on Crosshaven Road to register. There is extra parking available across the road at the Kilnagleary Industrial/Business Park. The hot weather didn’t stop their club members taking part in various park runs on Saturday last June 21st at Tramore Valley Park, Ballincollig, and also Killarney.