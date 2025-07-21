Brittany Ferries opens 2026 bookings for Channel sailings

21 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Rosslare-Cherbourg overnight service increases its service to daily departures through to November 2026

Brittany Ferries has today launched its 2026 sailing schedules for Channel crossings, with sailings now available to book through to November next year.

For Irish holidaymakers, the updated schedule also confirms that the Rosslare to Cherbourg route will increase from five sailings per week to a daily, year-round service, running throughout 2026. The service offers a direct, comfortable link to Normandy, ideal for those travelling with a car and avoiding the UK landbridge.

Brittany Ferries’ seasonal Cork to Roscoff service also returns for 2026, offering holidaymakers another convenient option for direct sailings between Ireland and Brittany.

The new timetable runs from Monday 3rd November 2025 to Sunday 1st November, covering the full year of Channel sailings across Brittany Ferries’ network.

Passengers travelling from Ireland will benefit from daily overnight Rosslare to Cherbourg sailings, year-round, easy onward access to Brittany, the Loire and western France, a seasonal service between Cork and Roscoff, and a choice of comfortable cabins and flexible ticket options.

Bookings on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route have steadily increased since its launch in 2021 (up 39.7 per cent in 2025). The daily service now introduced reflects the continued demand from Irish passengers and hauliers for direct sea access to France.

Hugh Bruton, General Manager, Brittany Ferries Ireland said:

“More and more Irish holidaymakers are choosing the ease and comfort of sailing directly to France. We’re delighted to confirm the Rosslare-Cherbourg daily service for 2026, giving passengers the option to bring their car, pack freely, and avoid the hassle of airports or the UK landbridge. It’s a reliable, relaxing way to start any trip to France.”

Ferry bookings are now open at www.brittany-ferries.ie, by phone, or through your local travel agent. Early booking is advised to secure preferred dates, cabins and vehicle space, especially during peak periods and school holidays.