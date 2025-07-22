How to get a free ham and cheese sandwich in Cork City

22 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

As part of a National Lottery promotion on Cork Centra is Serving the “EuroMillions Winner’s Favourite Lunch”*

The National Lottery is celebrating Ireland’s biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot win with a tasty tribute in Cork today. To mark the incredible €250 million win, free ham and cheese sambos will be available from 8am at Clifford’s Centra – the very store that sold the sold the record-breaking ticket.

The €250 million jackpot was claimed by a local family syndicate in Cork who captured the nation’s hearts by revealing they will still enjoy ham and cheese sambos for lunch and continue to stay grounded. In a playful tribute to this humble favourite, National Lottery and Clifford’s are inviting customers to “Lunch Like a EuroMillionaire” for one day only, while stocks last.

Simon Champ, Store Manager at Clifford’s Centra said:

“We’ve been riding high on the excitement from the recent EuroMillions win. When the National Lottery approached us with their plan to share some joy with locals, we jumped on the idea, it’s a great way to continue the celebrations here on Shandon Street.”

Darragh O’Dwyer, spokesperson for the National Lottery, said:

“We’ve loved celebrating the historic EuroMillions win with the people of Cork. Our 250M EuroMillions Jackpot winners, a family syndicate, promised they wouldn’t let the win change them, vowing to keep eating their favourite ham and cheese sambos.. and so, it’s our pleasure to team up with Clifford’s to invite locals to lunch like a millionaire!”

Free ham and cheese sambos will be available from 8am at Clifford’s Centra, Shandon Street, on Tuesday, 22nd July, while stocks last.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Clifford’s Centra In-Store Giveaway T&C’s

This promotion is only available to Adults 18+

This promotion is only available on Tuesday 22nd July from 8am and while stocks last

Only one Ham and Cheese sandwich per customer is permitted

This promotion is only available at Clifford’s Centra, Shandon Street