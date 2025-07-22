Affordable Houses in Youghal

22 July 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced a new Affordable Housing Purchase Scheme in Silverwood, Youghal. Applications for the new two, three, and four-bed houses in Silverwood will open at 12pm on Monday, the 11th August 2025.

Constructed by Tipson PRODIG Construction, the houses will generally be available for first-time buyers who do not own a home (although a small number of exceptions apply) and Fresh Start Applicants.

This development of 13 A-rated, high-quality family homes are located in a much sought-after residential location in Silverwood, Youghal.

The 5 two-bedroom houses will be available from €215,000 which represents a reduction of around 25.8% from market value, the 7 three-bedroom houses will be available from €247,000 which represents a reduction of around 23% from market value and the one four-bedroom house will be available from €267,000.

Welcoming the new affordable homes, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said: “Cork County Council is delighted to announce the launch of this Affordable Housing Scheme in Youghal. The development in Silverwood is in a great location, within walking distance of Youghal town centre and around 40 minutes’ drive to Cork City. The provision of these houses shows the Councils’ continuing progress under the Governments ‘Housing for All’ national housing plan.”

This scheme is located near to the 3 Blue Flag Beaches, the coastal Boardwalk and the Greenway, along with other local amenities of shops, bars, restaurants, tennis court, golf course, swimming pool and gym.

This scheme also has good access to the nearby N25 National Route, ideal for commuters working in East Cork, and the surrounding industrial and pharmaceutical hubs.

Through the Scheme, purchasers will enter an affordable dwelling purchase arrangement with Cork County Council. Under this arrangement, the Council will retain a percentage equity share in the dwelling, equal to the difference between the market value of the dwelling and the price paid by the purchaser, expressed as a percentage of the market value of the dwelling (minimum of 5%).

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added: “The launch of these 13 houses, provided by the Council under the Affordable Scheme shows the Councils’ commitment to providing homes. To date, more than 230 houses have been made available under the affordable scheme, in ten developments located in nine different towns in County Cork.”

Applications for the scheme will be accepted from 12pm on Monday, the 11th of August 2025 to 12pm on Monday, the 1st of September 2025 via the online application portal on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie.

Further information on this scheme and other upcoming schemes, including the Scheme of Priority, the guide to making an application, and the documentation required is also available on our website.