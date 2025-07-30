Key Ireland-USA Maritime Trade Partnership Marks Milestone 

30 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company and Independent Container Line (ICL) partnership is celebrating five years of supporting direct US trade.

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) and Independent Container Line (ICL) are celebrating five years of operating their vital transatlantic partnership, which offers the only direct shipping route connecting Ireland to the USA.

The ICL (Independent Container Line) vessel travels from Cork to the USA with a fixed weekly schedule, sailing every Saturday. The service offers a direct route to the US East Coast, arriving approximately 10 days later, with Chester, Pennsylvania and Wilmington, North Carolina as the first calls, offering a faster and more reliable transit time for Irish exporters.

On Friday, 18th of July, executives from both companies toured the Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy and attended a special anniversary reception at a quayside city venue. Speaking at the event, Ann Doherty, CEO of Port of Cork, expressed optimism about the economic vitality of the route.

Ann Doherty, CEO of PoCC, said, “This milestone represents more than just a successful shipping route – it’s a symbol of enduring partnership, trust, and mutual growth. In today’s evolving geopolitical climate, it’s more important than ever that we focus on strengthening our connections. Our collaboration with ICL, our valued customers, and our transatlantic partners reinforces Cork’s role as a strategic gateway for trade. We are committed to building resilience and prosperity through deeper relationships and enhanced infrastructure.”

Dean Robertson, President and European Director of ICL, said, “Our five-year journey with the Port of Cork has been defined by mutual trust, reliability, and shared ambition. This partnership continues to thrive because of the strong relationships we’ve built – not only with the port, but with the Irish exporters and importers who rely on this route every day. As we look ahead, we remain focused on nurturing these connections and supporting the long-term success of our customers.”

The Port of Cork offers strategic and logistical advantages to shipping partners. It is home to the world’s second largest natural harbour, and its facilities support all modes of shipping. When the Port of Cork Company invested in the Cork Container Terminal (CCT) at Ringaskiddy in 2022, it represented the largest single investment in marine infrastructure, in any Irish port, over the past century.

An important part of Ireland’s industrial infrastructure, the semi-state-owned Port of Cork Company controls navigation and runs all aspects of the commercial harbour,

including development. The Port’s growing capacity continues to support jobs and industry throughout Cork and the wider Munster region.

The Port Masterplan 2050, published in 2023, outlines its ambitious expansion and enlargement phase for capacity along with other major changes. In particular, it spells out a future which will position the Port of Cork at the center of Ireland’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) industry. Supporting that vision, the port secured substantial funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in 2024. It is now poised to deliver new deepwater berth multi-purpose quay facilities as soon as October. CORE1 ( Cork Offshore Renewable Energy 1) at Ringaskiddy East will be capable of harbouring vessels used in offshore wind farm construction. Currently, the Port of Cork is the only Irish port with planning permission in place to support the growth of Offshore Renewable Energy.

About Port of Cork Company

The Port of Cork is the world’s second-largest natural harbour and a key international trade gateway. It is the key seaport in the south of Ireland and is one of the three Ports of National Significance (Tier 1) as designated by National Ports Policy.

The National Ports Policy mandates Tier 1 Ports to lead the response in meeting Ireland’s future port capacity requirements. In this capacity, the port is also central to the national economic growth given that national ports handle approximately 90% of all imported and exported tonnage in Ireland.

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is a commercial semi-State company responsible for the broad range of commercial running of Cork harbour as well as the navigation and berthage in the port. As a multi-model port, it is only one of two ports in Ireland to service all six shipping modes – lift on/ lift off, roll-on/ roll-off, liquid bulk, dry bulk, break bulk and cruise.

In 2023, the Ports of Cork and Bantry reported a total consolidated traffic throughput of 9.5 million tonnes. The PoCC’s direct workforce is 170 staff, however, it supports thousands of jobs through indirect employment through warehouses, hauliers and shipping agents.

PoCC is a hugely important catalyst for trade and employment, offering direct connectivity to a global supply chain, particularly for FDI. Thirty-five of its top customers are from industries such as Med-Tec, Pharma, IT, chemical and Agri-Food accounting for €145 billion of manufacturing and supporting over 45,000 jobs directly in the southwest region.

About ICL

Independent Container Line (ICL) is a world-class carrier specialising in transatlantic container shipping, renowned for its reliability, schedule integrity, and customer-centric approach. With over four decades of experience, ICL operates a fixed-day weekly service linking key ports in the USA and Europe, offering one of the most dependable transatlantic routes available.

ICL’s service connects Cork, Ireland directly to Chester, Pennsylvania and Wilmington, North Carolina, with onward links to the global supply chain. Uniquely positioned as the only direct container service between Ireland and the US, ICL offers faster and more efficient transit times for Irish exporters and importers.

ICL owns and operates its fleet, allowing for full control of scheduling, capacity, and customer service. The company is committed to delivering excellence through innovation, sustainable shipping practices, and long-term partnerships with ports and customers alike.

ICL’s collaboration with the Port of Cork reflects its strategic vision to provide consistent, high-quality logistics solutions that support international trade and economic resilience.