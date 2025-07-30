New playground in Cork City

25 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Holland Park section and new playground in Marina Park opened in early July to an enthusiastic welcome from the young and young at heart.

The new playground includes climbing frames, a log trail, net trail, swings, a swing basket, teepee, and a tunnel, as well as a wheelchair accessible swing. The “snakes and ladders” slides on the greenway have also gotten a revamp, with new, softer surfacing, and facilities installed to make it a easier to clamber back up to the top and slide right down again.

For the health-conscious grown-ups, there’s also new multi-use gym equipment right alongside the playground and new seating, picnic benches and sun loungers have been installed in the area so you can have a rest after making use of all these new facilities!

Landscaping is now completed in the Holland Park area, with new trees and 10,000 plants put in.

In the meantime, we are continuing to work on the completion of the Atlantic Pond upgrade, including installation of benches, lighting, and the construction of timber deck bridge on the southern side (from Pairc Uí Chaoimh). Works to Barrington’s Folly and the Folly woodland paths are nearing completion and Folly woodland seeding and planting is now done. The Sunken Garden area is now also complete, with a new picnic bench installed and 8,000 new plants gone in.