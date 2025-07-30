Ring seeks ‘Irish voice’ for its video doorbells

30 July 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ring launches public search to find the first ever Irish voice of Ring Video Doorbell messages, kicking off in Cork this weekend

Ring is on the hunt to find the first ever Irish voice of its Ring Video Doorbell. The smart home security company is launching a ‘Voice of the Nation’ casting call across Ireland, kicking off in Cork this weekend (2nd & 3rd August).

Ring will hold auditions across the country to find one lucky Irish person who will record a set of audio messages called ‘Quick Replies’, that will be available across all Ring Video Doorbells in Ireland early next year. Ring’s Quick Replies act as an answering machine for your front door. Once activated in the Ring app, a visitor that rings the doorbell will hear a pre-selected greeting with the option to leave a message.

Ring’s Voice of the Nation, supported by radio presenter Carl Mullan, launches as new Ring research of 1,000 adults in Ireland reveals how beloved the Irish accent is across the country. More than half (55%) of people in Ireland say they love their accent and wouldn’t change it to anything else.

People in Ireland can audition to become the Voice of the Nation in a number of ways, including in-person auditions in Cork, Galway and Dublin during August. Auditions are also open online – people can simply share a video of themselves saying a Ring Doorbell Quick Reply: “We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now.”

Auditions in Irish are also welcomed by saying the following phrase: “Dia dhuit! Ní féidir linn an doras a oscailt faoi láthair, ach más mian leat teachtaireacht ghearr a fhágáil is féidir leat é sin a dhéanamh anois.” and post it on TikTok or Instagram, or share through their Ring device and Ring app. To enter, audition hopefuls need to tag @Ring in their content and use #RingsVoiceoftheNation.

The search for the Voice of the Nation in Ireland will be judged by a panel, including radio and TV presenter Carl Mullan, who will help select Ireland’s voice. It’s the first time an Irish accent will be heard on Ring Video Doorbells, with Ring’s research finding Cork (12%) and Dublin (11%) were the accents Irish people would most like to hear on smart devices. A quarter of Dubliners (24%) would also prefer a Dublin accent on smart devices.

Carl Mullan said: “The Irish accent is renowned all over the world and I’m buzzing to launch Ring’s Irish Voice of the Nation to bring our lovely accent to devices across the country. There’s something enchanting and melodic about our accents and I can’t wait to hear what the people of Ireland come up with for their auditions.”

Auditions will officially open from Saturday 2nd August at 10am. Members of the public can share a video of their recorded audition on TikTok or Instagram by posting their clip with #RingsVoiceoftheNation and tagging @Ring alongside #RingsVoiceoftheNation. Irish people with a Ring device and Ring Protect subscription plan can enter by recording themselves filming their greeting on a Ring device, pressing the ‘Share’ button on the Ring app and choosing ‘Share with Ring’.



Ring’s Voice of the Nation Ireland pop-up auditions will visit:

· Mahon Point Shopping Centre (Cork), Saturday 2nd August 10am – 7pm & Sunday 3rd August 11am – 6pm (Lower Mall, beside Zara)

· Eyre Square Centre (Galway), Saturday 9th August 10am – 7pm & Sunday 10th August 11am – 6:30pm (Level 1, beside Penneys)

· Liffey Valley Shopping Centre (Dublin), Saturday 16th August 10am – 7pm & Sunday 17th August 11am – 7pm (Beside Penneys)

“Our customers find Quick Replies really helpful when they want to answer the door, but just can’t make it in time,” said Dave Ward, Managing Director EU & International at Ring. “We’re celebrating the beauty of Irish accents by personalising this useful feature and bringing authentic local dialects to doorsteps across Ireland.”

Ireland’s accent preferences

To celebrate the launch of the Voice of the Nation, Ring commissioned a survey of 1,000 Irish consumers on their accent preferences.

If people in Ireland had the choice of hearing a famous local talent on their smart devices, big screen superstar Cillian Murphy is the nation’s top preference (15%). Other Irish stars that the people of Ireland would love to voice their smart devices include music icon Daniel O’Donnell (8%) and Derry Girls star Tommy Tiernan (8%).

Ring’s research also reveals that when it comes to regional dialects, Cork is Ireland’s favourite accent according to almost one in four (23%) Irish adults. Donegal (19%), Dublin (18%) and Kerry (12%) are also among the country’s favourite accents.

The research shows that the Cork accent is loved for sounding friendly, welcoming, funny, melodic and musical, while Donegal’s accent is praised for being friendly, welcoming, charming and attractive. Kerry’s accent is seen as melodic, with many also finding it funny.

Auditions begin on Saturday 2nd August in Cork – for all details and Terms & Conditions on in-person and social auditions please check out the Ring blog here.

Audition and Decision Process

· The final date to submit an audition is 23:59, 5th September 2025 (BST)

· A decision on the final Irish Voice of the Nation will be made by January 31st, 2026, or such other date as Ring determines.

· The Irish Voice of the Nation will be selected by a judging panel including various independent judges. The judging panel’s decision is final. A full list of judges is available on request by emailing Ring.

· The person selected by the panel to become the Irish Voice of the Nation will be notified by email and/or phone.