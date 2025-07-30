New Wastewater Treatment Plant in Castlemagner a step closer – Minister Moynihan

30 July 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Minister for Special Education and Inclusion and Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West, Michael Moynihan, has welcomed Irish Water’s recent planning application to Cork County Council for the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Castlemagner.

This significant step follows years of dedicated work to advance a project deemed essential for the village’s future development and housing needs and marks a crucial milestone for Castlemagner. The new WWTP is vital to support further housing development and ensure the village’s sustainable growth.

Minister Moynihan commented, “I have been a keen advocate for the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Castlemagner for several years so it’s very welcome to see the planning application now submitted to Cork County Council. Having engaged with the relevant Ministers and Irish Water, we had already secured Castlemagner’s inclusion in Irish Water’s Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme, a critical step that prioritised the development of this much-needed infrastructure.

“The submission of this planning application is a testament to the hard work and collaboration that has gone into pushing this vital project forward for Castlemagner. It’s well recognised that water infrastructure is one of the key enablers for housing and this new wastewater treatment plant is absolutely essential for the sustainable growth of the community, enabling much needed housing development and improving local infrastructure.

“With a decision due from the County Council mid-August, I am committed to ensuring the project advances as swiftly as possible, and will continue to engage with all stakeholders to expedite the delivery of this critical infrastructure for the people of Castlemagner,” concluded Minister Moynihan.