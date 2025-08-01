35,665 Passports Issued in Cork Already This Year

1 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

All families in Cork should check their passport expiration date before travelling and apply for renewal early, Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has said.

Deputy O’Shea said that 35,665 passports have been issued to individuals in Cork so far this year and anyone planning to travel in the next six months must ensure their passport is in date.

“It’s incredible to see that 35,665 passports have been issued for Cork already this year and overall, 600,000 have been issued across the country. Anyone planning on travelling over the next few weeks should apply for their passport online well in advance of their holiday departure date.

Deputy O’Shea added “The best time for citizens to check their passport’s expiry date is before booking their holiday. If you have already booked flights, it’s important to check now if your passport is in date. To renew or apply for a new passport use Passport Online – It’s the quickest, easiest and most cost-effective way to apply. I want to thank the staff at the Passport Service for all their hard work, particularly over the last few months.

“I’d also like to remind any citizens living in Ireland who need to renew their passport urgently in advance of travel that they can avail of the Urgent Appointment Service available at the Passport Offices in Dublin and Cork. When you’re booking your holidays be prepared and make sure your passport is in date”, concluded Deputy O’Shea

Adults and Children must provide differing levels of supporting documents. Sole Guardians applying for first time passports, or renewals, need to complete an Affidavit of Sole Guardianship with a Commissioner for Oaths.