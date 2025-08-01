NEW LOOK for Clancy’s Bar of Princes Street

1 August 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

First Look: Clancy’s Cork Officially Reopens with Four New Food & Drink Experiences Under One Historic Roof

One of Cork’s most iconic pubs has entered an exciting new chapter. Clancy’s on Princes Street officially launched its new look venue yesterday evening, following a transformative €500,000 refurbishment. Clancy’s now has four distinct experiences that marry the building’s rich heritage with fresh innovation.

The ambitious reimagining has resulted in the creation of Arthur’s Bar @ Clancy’s – a new experience for Guinness lovers in Cork developed in collaboration with Diageo; 1824 @ Clancy’s – a first-floor restaurant celebrating contemporary Irish cuisine; a dedicated Cocktail Lab for premium mixology; and the vibrant Sky Bar @ Clancy’s, a rooftop party bar with panoramic views of the city.

A cornerstone of Cork’s social and cultural life since 1824, the redevelopment aims to position Clancy’s at the forefront of the city’s hospitality scene. Owner Paul Montgomery, alongside Group General Manager Dave Daly and Head of Food & Beverage Shane Spillane, led the relaunch, with 15 new local jobs created.

Among the most talked-about additions is Arthur’s Bar, a new experience for Guinness lovers in Cork that brings one of Ireland’s most iconic brands to life in the heart of Cork city. Developed with Diageo, this ground-floor bar offers experiences that include pour-your-own pint, tasting flights, a ‘Stoutie’ machine where you can print out your own image on the head of the pint, and a food pairing experience. There’s also lots of Guinness memorabilia and original artwork celebrating Guinness in the pub over the past 100 years. Arthur’s Bar celebrates the craft and character of the perfect pint, served with signature Cork charm. The partnership nods to Guinness’s long-standing ties with Cork and Clancy’s, most notably through its headline sponsorship of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Upstairs, 1824 @ Clancy’s marks the venue’s first dedicated restaurant space. Named for the year Clancy’s first opened its doors, it brings a fresh gastro pub dining experience to the city. With interiors that highlight the Georgian bones of the building—think exposed brick, warm wood, and soft lighting—and a menu that champions Irish ingredients, it offers a refined yet relaxed neighbourhood restaurant atmosphere. The new menu features scallops, feather blade of beef, surf and turf, bacon and cabbage, and more. Brunch, breakfast and lunch are also served daily, with dishes like smashed avocado mushrooms, Full Irish breakfasts, chowder, and Guinness stew.

Meanwhile, the venue’s premium Cocktail Lab has redefined the ground floor’s mixology offering, serving inventive pre-dinner aperitifs and house infusions crafted with seasonal ingredients. Just a few floors up, Sky Bar @ Clancy’s brings a bold new rooftop party bar to Cork’s nightlife, with sweeping views, music, and cocktails made to order.

With live music seven nights a week and a strong focus on atmosphere, storytelling, and taste, Clancy’s Cork has reopened not just as a pub, but as a multi-level destination at the heart of the city.

“We’ve taken Clancy’s long legacy and built something exciting and future-facing,” said owner Paul Montgomery. “From the new Guinness experience at Arthur’s Bar to the food offering at 1824 and a party atmosphere to raise the rooftop at Sky Bar, this is a venue where locals and visitors alike can come to enjoy great taste, storytelling and Cork hospitality at its best.”

Bookings are now open via clancyscork.ie, with walk-ins welcome.