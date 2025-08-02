VIDEO: What are the Food Delicacies of Cork City?

2 August 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

From the 1972 video archive – Boiled pigs feet and the lining of a sheep’s stomach popular traditional foods in the City of Cork.

“Cork actor James N Healy takes a look at two traditional local delicacies, cruebeens and tripe. He bemoans the decline in the availability of these Cork favourites in the old part of the city. He puts this down to the demise of Katty Barry’s sheebeen and eating house in the late 1960s, and the arrival of Italian, Indian and Chinese cuisine.

James N Healy demonstrates how to eat a crubeen, or pig’s trotter by hand, like corn on the cob.

“What a delightful dainty morsel it is.”

This traditional delicacy is just one of many to be found in Cork’s English Market.

Another old dish beloved in Cork is tripe. It might look like a honeycomb but,

It’s really the guts of a sheep, don’t let me put you off its beautiful, pure beautiful, slides down.

To cook the dish, tripe is added to a sauce of boiled onions, milk, salt and other flavourings. The mixture is simmered for a few hours before it is ready to eat.

Frank Hall’s amusing and satirical series began on 29 September 1971 with the full title ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly Incorporating the Provincial Vindicator’ which became known as ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly’.

The series allowed Frank Hall to follow his own interest in the lives of viewers throughout the country. Regarded as RTE’s flagship comedy show, it featured satirical sketches on current news stories and popular culture, as well as parody songs, comedy sketches, re-edited videos, cartoons and spoof television formats. The show ran for 9 series until 1980.

This episode of ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly’ was broadcast on 2 December 1972.”