Upgrades to West Cork public park

2 August 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Upgrades to ‘Chateaulin Orchard Town Park’ in Clonakilty Completed

Chateaulin Orchard Town Park in Clonakilty has been upgraded via a project by Cork County Council. Located on the eastern side of Clonakilty, Chateaulin Orchard Park was identified as being need of revitalisation.

Given its proximity to the town centre, educational facilities, a public carpark, and several residential areas, the park experiences a high volume of visitors on a daily basis. Notably, the mature trees within this park contribute to its distinct character, offering a peaceful refuge for all visitors.

The need for rejuvenation of this town park was emphasised in the 2022 Tidy Towns adjudication report. Recognising the value of the space, Cork County Council successfully secured €30,000 in funding through the Community Recognition Fund. This, in combination with €24,000 from the Council’s own resources, enabled a series of much-needed upgrades.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the project, stating: “This project has breathed new life into a vital public space in Clonakilty. Not only does it support Cork County Council’s goal of inclusive community development, but it also recognises the essential role Clonakilty has played in welcoming new residents.”

The upgrades included restoring a collapsed section of stone wall, commissioning a tree assessment report, pruning and removing trees where necessary, replacing decayed sleepers with more durable materials, and renewing kerbing. Additional improvements involved relevelling and repairing paths and lawns, landscaping, installing new gates, and providing new seating.