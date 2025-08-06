Meet the Chefs Preparing a Feast for 450 people on MacCurtain Street during Cork on a Fork Fest

6 August 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Event now sold out

MacCurtain Street will be transformed into a vibrant open-air dining room for 450 guests this August for the VQ Shared Table, which is now sold out. The spectacular event takes place on the opening night event of Cork on a Fork Fest (August 13th), which is organised by Cork City Council and runs from 13th-17th August.. The VQ will be donating €5 from each ticket sale to Cork Penny Dinners.

Now in its second year, the large-scale chef collaboration dinner is sponsored by Birra Moretti and showcases the best of Cork’s culinary talent and local produce. Taking place on one of the city’s most celebrated food streets, the event brings together 20 chefs and over 40 front-of-house staff from the VQ area’s top restaurants. Guests will dine at a shared table stretching from the Metropole Hotel to Gallaghers, celebrating the food, flavours, and producers that make Cork a top-tier food destination.

The participating venues read like a who’s who of Cork’s food scene — including The Glass Curtain, The Metropole Hotel, Greenes, Isaacs Restaurant, Da Mirco, Gallaghers, Paladar, The Dean, Cask, The Address, Thompson’s, Moxy Cork, The Shelbourne Bar, Gabriel House, and Son of a Bun.

Curated sharing plates bursting with seasonal, local flavour will be served, alongside drinks from Birra Moretti, Maharani Gin (Rebel City Distillery), West Cork Whiskey, and wine from MacCurtain Wine Cellar.

With a strong focus on food sustainability, guests will be encouraged to take home leftovers in provided boxes, while surplus food from the kitchen will be redistributed by FoodCloud.

The VQ Shared Table is part of Cork City Council’s Cork on a Fork Fest (13-17 August) and Open Streets series and is proudly sponsored by Birra Moretti, with additional support from The VQ, TS Events, Supervalu, and Clonakilty Blackpudding.

Meet some of the Chefs Behind the Dinner:

Meet some of the Chefs Behind the Dinner:

Chef Brian Murray, The Glass Curtain

A proud Cork native, Brian is known for his seasonal, sustainability-driven menus at The Glass Curtain — located in the historic Thompson Bakery building. After honing his skills in acclaimed kitchens across the globe, he returned home in 2019 to open his own celebrated restaurant, fusing international influences with Irish ingredients.

Chef Alexandre Petit, The Metropole Hotel

French-born Alexandre Petit is the Group Executive Chef of Trigon Hotels, overseeing both The Metropole and Cork International Hotel. With 22 years of experience, including roles at Hayfield Manor and Lis Ard Estate, Alex is passionate about sustainability and helped implement a company-wide “Food Charter” rooted in local sourcing and food waste reduction.

Chef Nascimento Nunes, Greenes, Paladar & Cask

Nascimento is Executive Chef across three of Cork’s favourite venues — Greenes, Paladar, and Cask. Originally from São Paulo, he worked at top restaurants including Barbacoa Steakhouse before relocating to Ireland, where he continues to blend fine dining techniques with global flavours.

Chef Robert Birins, Cask

Head Chef Robert has worked in some of the top kitchens in South Tyrol and Bergamo, with a deep-rooted philosophy around farm-to-table cooking. His menus reflect a deep respect for small producers and the stories behind their ingredients.

Chef Sergio Gurrea, Cask

Sous Chef Sergio hails from rural Spain but began his professional journey in Japan, blending Basque and Japanese techniques. In Cork since 2018, he brings his multicultural influences to Cask’s creative kitchen.

David Connolly, Gabriel House

Chef David J. Connolly, Head Chef at Gabriel House, has over 25 years’ experience working with some of Ireland’s top hotel chefs. Inspired by family recipes, he specialises in savoury pastries and homegrown produce. He’s also a familiar face in Cork’s local food markets.

Chef Guilherme De Fino, Gallaghers

Born in Brazil to Italian parents, Guilherme brings a multicultural flair to Gallaghers, where he merges Irish traditions with global techniques. He moved to Ireland in 2018 and has become known for creating bold, flavour-forward dishes that reflect his diverse culinary background.

Chef Manuel Amarov – Gallagher’s

With nearly 15 years of international experience, Manuel has worked in top kitchens across Australia, Canada, Spain, Italy, and Greece — including the renowned Blue Water Cafe in Vancouver. He’s known for his creativity, leadership, and commitment to delivering exceptional dishes through a strong and focused kitchen team.

Chef John Murphy – Executive Chef, The Address

John has been Executive Chef at The Address for nearly two years, bringing global experience from kitchens in London, Italy, Holland, Germany, South Africa, and Brazil. He has cooked for royalty and celebrities, and worked with renowned chefs including Tom Aiken, Richard Corrigan, Andrew McLeish, and Ed Baines.

Chef Kelan Archibald – the Dean

Chef Kelan has 15 years experience in the industry. He began in Cork, traveled to Australia, before coming back home to Cork.

And more chefs from Thompsons and Moxy.

Now in its fourth year, Cork on a Fork Festival has become a standout in Cork’s summer calendar, spotlighting the producers, chefs, and culinary innovators that shape the region’s vibrant food scene. This year’s programme will feature over 100 events across the city — including pop-up dining experiences, chef collaborations, street feasts, food trails, cooking demos, foraging walks, and family-friendly fun.

Cork on a Fork Fest is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses. The festival is supported by key stakeholders including Fáilte Ireland, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, IHF Cork Branch, MTU, Cork Airport, and festival sponsors.

Several headline events have already sold out, with limited tickets remaining for others. For the full event lineup and booking info, visit www.corkonaforkfest.ie or follow @corkonaforkfest on social media.