Tour de Munster Kicks Off Charity Cycle in Aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

7 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The 25th annual Tour de Munster charity cycle is fast approaching, and anticipation is growing as more than 100 amateur cyclists prepare to take on a challenging 600km journey through the six counties of Munster, from August 7th to 10th. The epic cycle is all in support of raising crucial funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

This year’s Tour marks a major milestone, celebrating 25 years on the road for the renowned charity cycle. Since its launch in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €5 million for the Munster branches of DSI, making a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of children and adults with Down syndrome throughout the region.

Cycling legend Seán Kelly will once again join the four-day expedition, pedalling through Munster’s cities, towns, and villages. His participation supports the vital work of the DSI Munster branches, which provide essential services and support to their members. While the journey is physically demanding, the cyclists share a powerful sense of purpose – raising crucial funds and awareness for Down Syndrome Ireland across the province.

The 2025 Tour de Munster will kick off from the iconic English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, August 7th. After four days of challenging cycling across Munster, the Tour will return to Cork on Sunday, August 10th, where participants will face the demanding climb of St. Patrick’s Hill to mark the grand finish.

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Paul Sheridan who established Tour de Munster, said: “Reaching 25 years is a huge milestone, and it’s a testament to the dedication and heart that surrounds this event. Taking on the Tour de Munster requires real commitment, with months of training, fundraising, and preparing for four challenging days on the road. But what keeps the wheels turning is the incredible spirit behind it all. The support from the public means everything; it lifts our cyclists mile after mile. Every cent raised goes directly to the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, making a genuine impact where it’s needed most. From August 7th to 10th, we’re asking the people of Munster to rally behind us once again by cheering us on, donate if you can, and help us continue making a real difference together.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s Tour, Tara Casserly, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Cork- Field of Dreams branch, said: “We’re honoured to be part of Tour de Munster’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Each year, this event brings such positive energy to our community, and seeing the cyclists make that final climb up Patrick’s Hill is always a moving moment. At Down Syndrome Cork – Field of Dreams, we deeply appreciate the dedication and generosity that fuels this Tour. The impact it has on our members’ lives is enormous, and we’d love the people of Cork to come to Patrick’s Hill next Sunday August 10th and help us to cheer everyone on.”

To support the Tour de Munster and donate, please visit https://www.idonate.ie/event/TDM202

For route information log onto www.tourdemunster.com and to follow updates on the Tour you can follow their Facebook page.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.