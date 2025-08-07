Cork on a Fork Fest 2025

7 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork on a Fork Fest returns for five days of food and fun from 13th – 17th August 2025

Festival celebrates Cork as a top gastronomic destination, powered by people and rooted in place

Cork on a Fork Fest, the Cork City Council-led festival, returns from 13–17 August 2025, inviting locals and visitors alike to discover why Cork is increasingly recognised as Ireland’s food capital. From world-class restaurants and producers to a vibrant food scene shaped by old and new influences, the five-day celebration serves up a feast of events that highlight the very best of Cork’s food—and the people behind it.

But Cork on a Fork Fest is about more than just great food. This year’s festival places a spotlight on community and inclusion, with a programme of multicultural and accessible events designed to bring people together and ensure that everyone has a place at the table.

With more than 60% of Ireland’s artisan producers based in the region, and every festival event involving members of Cork’s food community, the festival proudly champions local produce, culinary traditions, and the grassroots movements shaping the city’s food future.

Across five delicious days, you can experience a host of community-based events including a long table collaboration between 20 local businesses, free community garden feasts, free cooking demos by local chefs, an international tea ceremony with Cork Migrant Centre, a dinner event with Down Syndrome Cork, and a unique Breaking Bread evening that brings together the many cultures now calling Cork home.

Get a true taste of Cork’s local food community at these events:

Taste the Goodness Garden Party – Knocknaheeny Community Garden opens its gates for cob oven pizza, music, and fun with the NICHE Health Project. 12.30–4pm, 13 Aug. Free. No booking required.

Pig on a Spit & Craicly Stories – Enjoy a rustic spit-roast supper at Glenbrook Farm followed by live storytelling with pig farmer Peter Twomey and Jane Gormley of Craicly Stories. 7.30–10pm, 13 Aug, Glenbrook Farm, T23 TC67. €65. Book Here.

Breaking Bread: A Cultural Connection – Chef Orla McAndrew curates this fabulous evening of shared dishes and stories created by members of Cork’s migrant community, with performances by the Cork Shakespearean Company. 6–9pm, 15 Aug, St Peter’s. €25. Profits support community partners. €25. Book Here.

Down Syndrome Cork Youth Club Dining Experience – Young cooks from the youth club team up with the Cornstore’s Head Chef Maura Baxter for a special evening of flavour and pride. 6.30pm, 14 Aug, Cornstore. €45. To book tel 021 4274777 or email cork@cornstore.com.

Evening Rooftop Food Culture Bus Tour: An exclusive evening sightseeing tour with Cork City Sightseeing, featuring Cork’s rich food heritage and stories from UCC food and culinary historian Regina Sexton—plus pizza and craft beer! 7-9.30pm, 15 August, Cork City. €45. Book Here.

A Harvest of Nations – Togher Community Garden presents a global buffet created by its volunteers, using ingredients grown on-site. 12–2pm, 16 Aug. Free. No booking required.

International Tea Ceremony & Cooking Demos – Explore international tea and food, and its cultural considerations and stories, at this gorgeous multi-cultural tea ceremony with Cork Migrant Centre. 2–4pm, 16 Aug, Nano Nagle Place. Book Here.

Farm to Fork Cook-Up – Fresh stir-fry and burgers by MTU’s Chef JJ at Murphy’s Farm Community Garden. 2–3.30pm, 16 Aug. Free. No booking required.

Meet the Makers – A Tasting Adventure for Small People with Small Producers: Children will meet some of Cork’s famous artisan producers and enjoy fun tastings in St Peter’s, curated by On the Pigs Back. There will also be free facepainting! 2-3pm, 16 August, St Peter’s North Main St. €10 per child. Book Here.

Preserving the Past – Irish Examiner’s Joe McNamee hosts a panel on keeping traditional food methods alive with Cork’s best producers. 6–7pm, 16 Aug, St Peter’s. Free. No booking required.

Multicultural Cooking Demos: In addition to free cooking demos and talks all weekend, accessible to all, the festival has a number of events that spotlight different community groups in the city. For example, Saoirse Ethnic Hands will launch Tastes of Home, a multicultural cookbook created by migrant women living in Cork. This special event will feature live cooking demonstrations, food tastings, and storytelling from the women behind the recipes. 5pm-6pm, 16 August, Emmet Place. Free – no booking required.

Festival events also partner with Feed Cork, FoodCloud, and Cork Penny Dinners to ensure it’s a festival for all—championing food equity, community support, and sustainability.

And that’s just a taste—nearly 100 events will take place throughout the city, shining a spotlight on Cork’s thriving and diverse food culture.

Whether you’re a food lover, a family, a community group, or simply curious—there’s a place at the table for you.

Cork on a Fork Fest is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local businesses and key partners such as Fáilte Ireland, Pure Cork, Cork Airport, Cork Business Association, MTU, the IHF Cork branch, the Irish Examiner, and Cork’s RedFM.

For more see corkonaforkfest.ie, sign up for the newsletter or follow @corkonaforkfest on social media for updates.