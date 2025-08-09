Bere Island Arts Festival 2025 programme of events.

9 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Discover, Connect, Belong at Bere Island Arts Festival

Bere Island Arts Festival has officially launched its 2025 programme, as the island is set to open its arms to artists, musicians, writers, and audiences for four unforgettable days of creativity, performance, and connection from the 18th to the 21st of September.

Now in its third year, the festival continues to inspire, engage and delight both lifelong lovers of the arts and curious newcomers alike through its rich and diverse programme of events ranging from music, dance and theatre to literature and visual art.

The underlying spirit of the festival is encapsulated by its motto: “Discover – Connect – Belong”, Discover new voices and perspectives. Connect with fellow festival-goers, artists, and the breathtaking surroundings of Bere Island. Belong to something meaningful, a vibrant, creative gathering rooted in place, people, and shared experience.

Bere Island’s venues, each of which have their own storied histories, provide a unique backdrop for the Festival’s rich, stimulating cultural experiences. These include a former military Drill Hall, the historic Camp Church, the island’s Heritage Centre, and the Wild Atlantic Glamping site overlooking the sea.

Highlights of this year’s festival include legends of Irish music, Stockton’s Wing; local writer Carina McNally’s debut of her new play; a special literary event honouring the poetic legacy of the late John O’Leary featuring Paula Meehan, Theo Dorgan, Annette Skade and Paddy O’ Conor; and a participatory workshop and the presentation of new work by acclaimed performance artist Amanda Coogan.

Other highlights include visual artists William Bock and Rachel Parry’s video and tactile installations of their work and a screening of Housewife of the Year, which will invite intergenerational reflection on Irish identity. An international poetry competition will also take place, opening a space for emerging voices to shine.

The Longtable Lunch, the choral performance at Sunday Mass, and Dancing at the Crossroads, quickly becoming cornerstones of Bere Island Arts Festival’s programme, will also make a welcome return this year.

Friday night of the festival, 19th September, is part of the national Culture Night. Through its participation in this programme, Bere Island Arts Festival will join the rest of the country in promoting Ireland’s rich and varied cultural heritage. This night will be launched by renowned poet Paula Meehan, as the audience will be invited to dance the night away to old-time Irish favourites played by West Cork musicians Martin Kearney and Derry Kennedy.

Mary Sullivan of Bere Island Arts Festival said, “We are excited to present this year’s programme of events. All of us who call Bere Island home know what a special place it is, and for audiences and acts attending our festival, they will feel that too. Our island will host local, national and international artists who are responding and adapting to the unique setting and landscape.

“As with every great festival, there’s a heartbeat beneath the schedule, a spirit of generosity, creativity, and welcome. Bere Island Arts Festival is made possible by the hands and hearts of the local community, with the support of Creative Places West Cork Islands, the Arts Council, Poetry Ireland, and Cork County Council. It’s a grassroots celebration of what happens when people gather in a beautiful place with open minds and a shared purpose. We invite people far and wide to be part of the Bere Island story this September.”

In the words of poet Keith Payne, who performed at last year’s festival: “Bere Island’s model of blending local and invited artists fosters true engagement. The island and its community aren’t just a backdrop – they’re part of the programme.”

The festival runs from 18th to 21st September and tickets and the full programme are available on bereislandartsfestival.ie

More info

The festival is accessible via regular ferries from the mainland throughout the event, including additional late-night ferries at 9:30pm and 12:30am on the 18th, 19th, and 20th September. The festival’s events are shaped in response to the island’s space and landscape, making it an atmospheric, immersive, and lived experience.

Creative Places West Cork Islands

Creative Places West Cork Islands is an ambitious culture-based community development programme for and about the West Cork Islands. Creative Places aims to connect with people, artists and places, to allow ideas to develop into creative actions that are inspired by and enrich our island communities. The West Cork Islands include Dursey, Bere, Whiddy, Long, Heir, Sherkin and Oileán Chléire. This programme is funded by the Arts Council and Cork County Council. Further information on the programme can be found on creativeplaceswci.ie

Culture Night

The 20th edition of Culture Night will take place on Friday 19 September 2025. Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is a national moment, celebrating culture, creativity and the arts and seeks to actively promote the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in people’s lives, today and every day. It is delivered nationwide in cities, towns, villages and rural locations as well as online and through Culture Night’s media partners. On September 19th 2025, doors will open later, and special and unique events will be specifically programmed at participating locations. Thanks to the continued support of The Arts Council and Local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all activities will be available to the public free of charge.