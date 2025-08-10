Ireland’s Only Museum Dedicated to a Woman Earns National and Global Recognition

10 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Nano Nagle Place, the only museum in Ireland solely dedicated to the life and legacy of a woman, has just earned both national and international acclaim cementing its place as one of the country’s most inspiring cultural landmarks. In the very same week that the Cork-based museum was awarded Full Accreditation under the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) by The Heritage Council, it was also recognised with a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing it among the top 10% of visitor attractions worldwide. Together, these two honours offer a powerful affirmation of Nano Nagle Place’s impact, both within the museum sector and in the hearts of its visitors.

Situated in the heart of Cork City, Nano Nagle Place tells the extraordinary story of Nano Nagle, an 18th-century trailblazer who defied Ireland’s oppressive Penal Laws to secretly educate poor Catholic children. At a time when such acts were illegal and dangerous, Nano risked everything to bring learning and dignity to those most excluded. Today, the museum stands as a vibrant blend of heritage and living values and has become a cultural landmark for both locals and visitors, continuing her legacy of courage, compassion, and justice.

Full MSPI Accreditation is the highest standard of museum excellence in Ireland, awarded by The Heritage Council following a rigorous and comprehensive assessment process. It recognises best practice in areas such as collections care, visitor experience, governance, and educational programming. This achievement reflects years of dedicated work by the team at Nano Nagle Place, in close collaboration with the Presentation Sisters Congregational Archives, a shared commitment to preserving and sharing Nano’s legacy with care, integrity, and purpose.

“Nano Nagle Place is more than a museum, it’s a living legacy,” said John Smith, CEO of Nano Nagle Place. “These awards are a powerful endorsement of our mission to honour a pioneering woman whose impact still resonates today.”

This national honour has now been matched by global recognition. Based entirely on visitor reviews and ratings, Nano Nagle Place has received a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, an accolade that places it among the top 10% of attractions worldwide. This award is a powerful endorsement from the people who matter most, those who walk through the museum doors and experience the story first-hand.

“Visitors often tell us they’re surprised by how moved they are,” said Susannah Ahern, Programme, Heritage & Education Manager at Nano Nagle Place. “Our museum doesn’t just preserve history, it brings Nano’s values to life, and that emotional connection really stays with people.”

These recent honours shine a spotlight not only on the historical significance of Nano Nagle Place, but also on its continued relevance today. More than a museum, the site is alive with Nano’s spirit, championing inclusion, education, and social justice through projects like the Lantern Project, the Cork Migrant Centre, our Men’s Group, and a spirituality programme that honour Nano’s vision of reflective action.

As the only museum in Ireland dedicated to the life and legacy of a woman, Nano Nagle Place offers a powerful and inspiring visitor experience. We invite everyone to step into this unique space where history, hope, and heritage come together – and where one woman’s defiance in the face of injustice continues to light the way forward.

To learn more or plan your visit, go to nanonagleplace.ie