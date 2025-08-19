Additional funding for access to community CCTV essential to assist An Garda Síochána

19 August 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork-South Central, Deputy Séamus McGrath, has – this month – called on the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan for additional funding so communities can have additional access to CCTV.

Deputy McGrath’s calls come as issues around data management now seem to be wholly addressed, paving the way for a national rollout of public CCTV.

“I believe the rollout of public CCTV systems will greatly benefit communities across the country, whilst also assisting An Garda Síochána in the work they do.

“It is essential we maintain public safety above all else, and this would be a vital tool in our arsenal to tackle crime in our local communities.

By way of Parliamentary Question, Deputy Mcgrath asked his party colleague and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan if he will be allocating additional funding for the roll out of public CCTV systems nationally, stressing that CCTV Schemes in towns and cities will not be rolled out unless adequate funding is made available to local authorities.

“I acknowledge the grant-aid scheme that is in place for support groups wishing to establish a community-based CCTV system in their area and I also welcome the funding that was allocated for 2025 of €1 million under the scheme also – but we must do more.

He added: “In order to have an effective roll out, there needs to be adequate funding for access of these public CCTV schemes. I am encouraged that the Garda authorities are working in respect to the development of the Code of Practice, which I believe is a key step.

In conclusion, Deputy McGrath stated that the modernisation of CCTV, through the work that is ongoing through the new CCTV Strategy will help assist An Garda Síochána and keep communities safe.

It is hoped that the modern CCTV platform can commence in 2026, subject to funding through the National Development Plan.

“I am delighted to hear from the Minster that An Garda Síochána are currently working on a new CCTV Strategy with the aim of it commencing in 2026. This is subject to funding through the National Development Plan, of which €2.18 billion has been set for the justice sector,” he said.

“Fianna Fáil in Government is prioritising investment across the justice system, by implementing preventative measure such as this.

“I will ensure to communicate effectively with my colleagues across government and my party colleague and Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, ahead of the Budget so we can deliver on these commitments.