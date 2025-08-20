Cork finalist in National Brown Bread Baking Competition

20 August 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork lady Áine Cotter announced as finalist in the National Brown Bread Baking Competition

Pictured is Áine Cotter from Dunmanway, Co. Cork, who has been announced as one of the eight finalists for the National Brown Bread Baking Competition supported by Euronics in association with the National Ploughing Association and the Irish Country Women’s Association.

The semi-finals will take place at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly on the 16th and 17th of September with the final on the afternoon of the 18th September.

Speaking on the achievement, Áine Cotter said “I am incredibly surprised and honoured to be chosen as a semi-finalist in the National Brown Bread Baking Competition. It is a real privilege to take part in this truly unique and wholesome experience”.

The winning brown bread baker will receive a cash prize of €5,000 and a NEFF Slide & Hide oven, with the three finalists all getting a €500 Euronics gift card.