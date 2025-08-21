Weekly Carrigaline News

21 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

World Champions

Wild scenes of joy and excitement greeted the announcement that Carrigaline Pipe Band had won the World Pipe Band championship in Glasgow last Saturday. They also won the World Championships in the drumming section. This time last year the band made no secret of their ambition to win the World Pipe Band championship in 2025 and saw the dream come true. However it did not happen by accident, the band set high targets and high standards, upgraded their instruments and set a demanding programme of band practice.

Carrigaline were unbeaten in Pipe Band competitions this year, they won the Leinster Band Championship at Howth, Co Dublin on Saturday May 10th and they also won the Drum Corps section of the championship. They won the Mid Ulster Pipe Band championships in Cookstown County Tyrone on Saturday June 7th and the all-Ireland Pipe Band Championship in Derry on Saturday July 5th where they also won the Drum Corp championships. Last Sunday morning the Band arrived home in Cork Airport to a tumultuous welcome from family, friends and the general public. This Wednesday the Pipe Band had their homecoming parade down Main Street to the Owenabue car park. Now they will take a well-deserved break for a few weeks. A major recruitment campaign is planned for September to give the next generation an opportunity to join the band and learn piping and drumming from the best. A victory dinner will take place in the Carrigaline Court Hotel in October. Enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Carrigaline Lions

The Carrigaline Lions Club received a huge response of over 60 applicants to participate in the upcoming Carrigaline Film Awards. The Dublin production team came to cast the first 35 on Sunday last, the remainder will be interviewed and cast on Monday, September 1st then the rehearsals and filming will begin. The response to the Lions Club 34th annual Cycle Classic on Saturday, September 27 in aid of three cancer charities is well up on last year and may create a record for recent years. Distances to suit everybody from 100 K to 50 K and 30 K and there is still time to register.

The Lions Club are thrilled to announce that one of their amazing participants from this year’s Carrigaline Film Awardshas organised an End of Summer Children’s Event on Saturday, August 23rd in aid of their wonderful charity partners in this year’s Film Awards.

The location will be the Lions Youth Centre from 12pm to 2pm providing fun activities and creative workshops.

Men’s Shed

Carrigaline Men’s Shed are all geared up to participate at Ballygarvan Agricultural Show this Saturday. The men plan to move some of their equipment on Friday and be ready with their display by 10.00am on show day.. The woodworkers have a selection of fairy doors ready for Tidy Towns to install in the Waterpark woodland. Work is progressing on getting restored agricultural machinery ready for public display in chosen locations around Carrigaline in collaboration with Tidy Towns and Cork County Council. The walking group who cancelled out last Monday plan to go to Midleton this Monday, meet at the Shed at 10.00am bus to the station and train to Midleton. Some of the choir will travel to perform in Dromcollogher next Tuesday. Weekly choir practice recommences on Tuesday September 2nd at 10.30am. Enquiries to Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Pioneer Celebration

Pioneers from far and near are invited to the Annual Cork Diocesan Pioneer Mass in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline on Saturday September 6th at 6.00pm. Long Service pins and certificates will be presented after Mass followed by refreshments. Anyone who missed the opportunity to be a pioneer or those who wish to rejoin are invited to do so. All are welcome. Enquiries to Aislinn 087 9699 488.

Invitation to Alpha Experience in Carrigaline – Autumn 2025

The Alpha Experience is a course that will run on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.00pm starting on September 4th in Carrigaline Parish Centre. Alpha is a 10-week experience covering such topics as Who is Jesus? Why did Jesus’ die? How does God guide us? Why and how do I pray? Alpha is relaxed, non-threatening, low key, friendly and fun. Every session begins with food, followed by an interesting video and discussion. For further information and to register contact the Parish Office: 021 4371109 or Email: carrigalinealpha@gmail.com

Culture Night

The organising committee of Carrigaline Culture Night which will take place on Friday September 19th is very pleased with the level of interest and support they are receiving from a wide range of arts and cultural interests in the locality. All exhibitions and many of the events will start at 4 pm and continue throughout the day. Venues will include the Carrigaline Library, the Lions Club, Carrigaline Court Hotel and Barry Collins SuperValu Mall. Outdoor activities will include the cultural parade led by the Carrigaline Pipe Band down Main Street to the Owenabue car park. A raised stage to accommodate the Kiely Walsh Academy of Irish Dance and other acts is being hired especially for the occasion. Piper’s amusements will be in the Owenabue car park. Any individuals or organisations interested in becoming involved please contact 0878137990.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are planning to paint a number of vacant premises on the Main Street and have another mural commissioned for the month ahead. All these should enhance the appearance of the town. The Woodland Walk is becoming very popular and work to improve the amenity continues. Tidy Towns volunteers continue to meet every Tuesday at 10 am, on Wednesday at 6:30 pm and on Saturday at 9:30 am to litter pick, weed, deadhead and water the flowers. Last Saturday morning they were invited to Coco Rooster for refreshments, new members are always welcome, enquiries to carrigalinetidytowns@gmail.com or call to headquarters in the Owenabue car park at the above hours.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise are busy these days enrolling their members for the season ahead. Many new members are also joining the branch. There is a heavy demand for some classes but vacancies are still available in banjo/mandolin, button accordion, bodhrán and traditional singing. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net. Groups from Comhaltas na Dúglaise will be playing for Ceol Chorcaí and Flag Day in Patrick Street on Saturday, September 6th. This is a festival day of Irish music when Comhaltas branches from around the county come to play in Cork city for the entertainment of the public.