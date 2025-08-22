Celeste Medical Recognised as Cork’s Top Rated Aesthetic and Laser Clinic

22 August 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.e

In Cork, aesthetic medicine is no longer considered niche. Treatments such as lip fillers, anti wrinkle injections, and advanced facial lasers are now part of mainstream self-care for both women and men. One clinic at the centre of this growing movement is Celeste Medical, consistently rated five stars for its medical expertise, welcoming atmosphere, and natural results.

Building a Medical-Led Practice

Established in 2018 by Dr Mary Sheehan, Celeste Medical was founded on the principle that aesthetics should be safe, ethical, and clinically led. Dr Sheehan trained as a dentist at UCC before completing advanced aesthetic training in London with respected international mentors.

Today, she leads a dedicated team of professionals delivering injectables, skin boosters, and cutting-edge laser treatments across two modern Cork locations. Every patient undergoes a consultation before treatment to ensure care plans meet their individual needs.

Why More Patients Are Choosing Aesthetic Treatments

The demand for skin rejuvenation and non-surgical procedures in Cork has grown rapidly. Many patients are looking for solutions to acne scars, pigmentation, redness, and wrinkles that were once only treatable in hospital settings. The arrival of the Sciton BBL Phototherapy Laser and Moxi non-ablative laser at Celeste Medical has expanded what can be achieved safely in a clinic setting.

Reviews and recommendations have played a major role. With more than 260 verified five star Google reviews, Celeste Medical is now regarded as one of Cork’s most trusted destinations for aesthetics.

Treatments in Highest Demand

Celeste Medical provides a wide range of services tailored to skin concerns and overall skin health.

Advanced Facial Lasers – Sciton BBL and Moxi technology is used to:

• treat vascular issues such as broken capillaries and spider veins

• reduce redness, rosacea, and flushing

• brighten skin tone and improve texture

• minimise acne and pore size

• target pigmentation including age spots and freckles

• soften fine lines and support rejuvenation

Injectables and Boosters

• Botox and anti wrinkle injections

• Lip fillers and dermal fillers for volume restoration

• Profhilo and skin boosters for hydration and elasticity

• Hyperhidrosis treatment for excessive sweating

All procedures are carried out by qualified doctors using advanced technology to ensure comfort and safety

What Patients Say

Testimonials regularly highlight both the clinic’s results and its patient-centred culture.

One recent visitor noted: “Dr Mairead explained everything with such care, and the atmosphere was so welcoming. I felt completely at ease.”

Another patient described their first filler treatment: “Marie only let me leave when she was fully satisfied with the result. It was pain free and very reassuring.”

The Wider Trend in Ireland

Cork’s rising interest in aesthetic medicine reflects a national trend. Across Ireland, more people are choosing minimally invasive treatments that require little or no downtime. Social acceptance has also grown, with patients speaking more openly about procedures like skin rejuvenation and laser treatments.

Clinics such as Celeste Medical are helping to normalise these treatments by combining medical-grade standards with an approachable, patient-focused ethos. As more Irish patients prioritise skin health and preventative care, the role of advanced aesthetic clinics is expected to expand further.

Common Questions About Facial Lasers

Which concerns can Sciton BBL and Moxi treat

They target acne, pigmentation, vascular lesions, redness, and uneven tone while improving overall skin health.

Is a consultation required

Yes, every patient receives a free consultation to ensure treatments match their goals and individual needs.

Are these laser sessions safe for sensitive skin

Yes. Sciton systems are designed with precision to provide effective results across a wide range of skin types.

Celeste Medical: A Trusted Name in Cork

From injectables to advanced laser sessions, Celeste Medical has established itself as a leader in patient-focused aesthetic care. The clinic’s blend of medical expertise, innovative technology, and five star reviews makes it a key part of Cork’s growing aesthetics sector.

For patients, it offers more than treatments. It delivers confidence, improved skin health, and results grounded in science.

Contact Details

Address: Belvedere Court, Belvedere Lawn, Douglas Road, Cork, T12TDW0

Phone: 089 6167 848

Email: info@celeste-medical.ie