What’s behind the farm gate?

21 August 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

Your change to see Blossom Farm in Castlelyons, Fermoy

A nature-friendly farm in Cork will open to the public on August 31 for a one-day event organised by Farming For Nature, a non-profit initiative that works with farmers to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The ‘Inside The Gate’ event is designed to boost public understanding of the importance of nature-friendly farming, including practices that support healthy soils, clean water, diverse habitats, and sustainable food production.

Blossom Farm in Castlelyons in Fermoy will take part in this national initiative and will be hosting an event from 11am to 2pm with capacity for up to 30 people. Visitors can see bee hives in action, harvest honey, and see how cows are fed to make rich dairy products.

The event is free to attend but capacity is limited. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, so those wishing to attend must book online in advance www.tickettailor.com/events/farmingfornature. For more information and to register for the events, visit the Farming for Nature website.

Inside the Gate is supported by RTÉ Ear to the Ground presenter Ella McSweeney, who is encouraging as many people as possible to sign up for a visit on August 31, adding that the day is a “really valuable opportunity for young and old, from all backgrounds across Ireland, to spend time on some of the most nature-rich farms in the country”.

Farming For Nature was set up in 2018 as a non-profit project established under the Burrenbeo Trust. Last year, the group launched the Farming For Nature Handbook, a practical guide to protecting and restoring nature. The handbook featured contributions from more than 50 Irish farmers, who shared their experiences of how working with nature can help reduce their overheads and boost incomes.

Authored by Farming For Nature co-founders Brigid Barry and Dr Brendan Dunford, as well as conservation scientist Dr Emma Hart, the book received praise from President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, who described it as a “timely and essential contribution to the ongoing discourse on how we, as a society, must respond to some of the most pressing challenges of our time”.

Donal Sheehan of Blossom Farm says:

“We’re delighted to participate in this year’s Farming For Nature Inside The Gate event to showcase our sustainable farming practices. We encourage anyone who would like to see how Blossom Farm milk is produced, and would like to share our vision for a more sustainable dairy farming future, to book their place in what promises to be a very enjoyable event.”

Brigid Barry, co-founder of Farming For Nature, says:

“I’m delighted to today launch Farming For Nature’s Inside The Gate, a one-day event taking on August 31. Hosted on 21 farms in 12 counties across Ireland, the 26 different events will give our participating farmers the opportunity to showcase the importance of farms which produce food with nature in mind.

“In the past many people in Ireland would have grown up with access to a farm through their extended family. With the dwindling number of small-hold farms and farmers, that’s not really the case anymore, so this is an opportunity to give urban and indeed rural people access to not just a working farm, but one that approaches food production in a sustainable and nature-friendly way.”