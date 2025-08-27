Old Head Golf Links launch inaugural Atlantic Swim Challenge in aid of Kinsale RNLI

27 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Old Head Golf Links, one of the most spectacular golf courses in the world, is set to host an inaugural charity swim in aid of the Kinsale RNLI. 10 certified swimmers will embark on a 3km swim around the stunning headland and through the incredible caves below Old Head Golf Links, to raise funds for Kinsale lifeboat station. The swim is scheduled for Friday (29 August) with back-up dates of 30th August to 3rd September, in the case of weather limitations.

All the entrants are registered competitive members of Swim Ireland or other World Aquatics Clubs, and the swim will be led by International Hall of Fame Marathon Swimmer Ned Denison. Insured by Swim Ireland, the swimmers will be accompanied by qualified support vessels.

The RNLI is a search and rescue organisation that provides a 24/7 search and rescue service across Ireland and the UK. The work of the volunteer lifeboat crews, such as Kinsale RNLI, relies on public donations and every contribution plays a vital role in ensuring the charity can continue its life-saving efforts.

Brent Dornford, Marketing Director of Old Head Golf Links commented, ‘In our mission of excellence through every facet of the business, we are always looking to support the local community who help make the Old Head Experience all that it is. We continuously seek to do all that we can for the health of everyone and everything above and below the ocean upon which our magical headland sits. Kinsale RNLI provides an outstanding, selfless service to our wonderful town and its surrounding waters. We are all so grateful to those that volunteer at the station, and it is the very least that we can do to show this support.’

Kevin Gould, Kinsale RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, added, ‘We are delighted to be the beneficiaries of this incredible event, which is in its inaugural year. Our volunteer lifeboat crews are part of the community and are committed to saving lives at sea. They train year-round to be ready to launch at a moment’s notice and rely on the best kit and equipment for search and rescue. To continue doing this lifesaving work, the charity relies on voluntary donations and fundraising in aid of events such as the Old Head Golf Links Atlantic Swim Challenge, which bring much needed funds and awareness to our work. We wish all involved a wonderful day and look forward to a great fundraising partnership going from strength to strength.’

One hundred percent of donations will go to the RNLI Kinsale and can be made via the following Go Fund Me page: https://gofund.me/1be89c16