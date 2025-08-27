Wastewater upgrade completed in Glanmire

27 August 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann has completed its upgrade of wastewater infrastructure in Glanmire which will further boost residential development in the area.

The upgrade delivered through Uisce Éireann’s national Growth and Development Programme will enable economic and social development and support the provision of essential housing.

Uisce Éireann’s Tom Shanahan, Project Manager, said: “This significant investment will increase the capacity of the wastewater infrastructure in Glanmire, to meet the demand for wastewater services in the community. Residents and businesses will benefit from a higher performing wastewater network, which will support sustainable growth and development and enable the community to thrive”

The required upgrades at Glanmire Bridge wastewater pumping station included the installation and commissioning of new pumps, testing and commissioning of an existing rising main, and all ancillary works.

Uisce Éireann’s Growth and Development Programme is a national programme of targeted investment to increase the capacity of water and wastewater infrastructure to enable social and economic growth and development, including the delivery of essential housing. For more information visit the dedicated webpage at www.water.ie/growth.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.