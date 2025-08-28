‘Sounds from a Safe Harbour’ takes place 11–14 September 2025

28 August 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
Entertainment in Cork City
Born from a love of line-dancing, storytelling, and beer-soaked community halls, this one-off Cork City special transforms the stage into a cozy, beer-lit dance floor – part tribute, part throwback, and all heart. Amanda, alongside an all-star crew of musicians from this year’s SFSH residency, will lead a shindig of twangy ballads, foot-stomping anthems, and tender tearjerkers. Think Nashville by way of Cork, with a wink and a whole lot of groove. Hear beloved country gems from legends like Gram Parsons, Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton, and more, sung by a rotating cast of festival favourites including The Staves, Sam Amidon, Ye Vagabonds, La Force, Charlotte Cornfield, David Kitt, Caroline Rose, Memorial, Victoria Canal, and some surprise guests.
Gates 7.30pm, Show 8pm, Thursday 11th September | Elizabeth Fort