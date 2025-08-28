‘Sounds from a Safe Harbour’ takes place 11–14 September 2025

28 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Entertainment in Cork City

Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) are thrilled to announce additional ticketed shows for its landmark 10th anniversary edition, taking place across multiple venues in Cork City from 11–14 September 2025. Renowned for its bold and multidisciplinary programming, the festival invites audiences into an immersive world of music, language, art, and ritual. This year’s edition is curated by Festival Director Mary Hickson, alongside actor Cillian Murphy, composer Bryce Dessner (The National), author Max Porter, and folklorist Billy MagFhloinn.

SFSH headline shows are shaped by the collaborative spirit of the 37d03d residency — the creative engine behind the festival’s signature sense of experimentation and connection. Adding to the packed programme, the Festival announce:

SIRENS – HOSTED BY LISA HANNIGAN

6pm, Saturday 13th September, at St. Anne’s Church, Shandon

Hosted by Lisa Hannigan, with choral arrangements by Theodora Byrne. Sirens is a celebration of female artists with performances by Amanda Bergman, Victoria Canal, Rosie Carney, La Force, Gemma Hayes, Charlotte Cornfield, Méav Ní Mhaolchatha, Beth Orton, Eve Owen, and Niamh Regan. These extraordinary artists will perform their own songs alongside interpretations of works by Adrianne Lenker, Feist, Lana Del Rey, Sinéad O’Connor, Gillian Welch, and more.

SOUNDS FROM A HONKY TONK – A LIVE COUNTRY MUSIC DANCE CLUB HOSTED BY AMANDA BERGMAN

4pm, Sunday 14th September, Cyprus Avenue

Whether it’s your first rodeo or not, it’s time to dust off your boots and join Sounds from a Honky Tonk – a celebration of country music hosted by Swedish singer-songwriter Amanda Bergman, with musical Director Petter Winnberg. Born from a love of line-dancing, storytelling, and beer-soaked community halls, this one-off Cork City special transforms the stage into a cozy, beer-lit dance floor – part tribute, part throwback, and all heart. Amanda, alongside an all-star crew of musicians from this year’s SFSH residency, will lead a shindig of twangy ballads, foot-stomping anthems, and tender tearjerkers. Think Nashville by way of Cork, with a wink and a whole lot of groove. Hear beloved country gems from legends like Gram Parsons, Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton, and more, sung by a rotating cast of festival favourites including The Staves, Sam Amidon, Ye Vagabonds, La Force, Charlotte Cornfield, David Kitt, Caroline Rose, Memorial, Victoria Canal, and some surprise guests.

SFSH 37d03d MIXTAPE

8pm, Friday 12th September, at Cork Opera House

This flagship concert brings together the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra and the SFSH Choir in a stunning once-off collaboration, with new arrangements by Bryce Dessner and Kate Ellis and others. Expect reinterpretations and original works by artists including Jon Hopkins, Ben Howard, The Staves, David Kitt, The Vernon Spring, Angie McMahon, Leif Vollebekk, Amanda Bergman, Gordi, Soak, Sam Amidon, S. Carey, and Efterklang. A signature moment in the SFSH programme.

37d03d OPENING RITUAL

Gates 7.30pm, Show 8pm, Thursday 11th September | Elizabeth Fort

Following the Festival’s sold out lead event, ‘Remembering Talos’ at Cork Opera House on 11th September, the festival will host their inaugural Opening Ritual, where Billy Mag Fhloinn—one of the SFSH 2025 festival curators—will direct and create an experience like never before. The ritual will feature performances by Bobby Fingers, Brìghde Chaimbeul, the Dingle Druid, Dónal O’Connor, Dyrt, Edel Fox, Fish Go Deep, Jimmy Southward, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Neil Byrne, RÓIS, Sally Cinnamon, Súil Amhain, + more surprise guests from the 37d03d residency. Think Pagan Rave SFSH style, in the amazing surroundings of the Elizabeth Fort. An unforgettable, transformative celebration awaits.

FESTIVAL FINALE HOSTED BY EFTERKLANG + FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS

Sunday 14th September, at Cork Opera House

This year’s closing event will be hosted by acclaimed Danish group Efterklang, with very special guests and surprises in store. Speaking ahead of the show, the band said: “We took part in the People/37d03d residency in Berlin 2018 and we’ve played SFSH in 2019 – both times feeling we were part of something very special and life changing in fact! We are humbled and excited to be hosting the finale this year!”

Tickets on sale now via soundsfromasafeharbour.com , early booking is advised

Full FREE music trail, visual art programme, conversation series and pop-up show details will be revealed in the coming weeks.