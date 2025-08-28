Sisk officially opens new Mahon office

28 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Sisk opens new office at City Gate, Mahon Point

Ireland’s largest construction firm, Sisk has officially opened its new office at City Gate, Mahon Point.

Its new Cork office was officially opened today by Fianna Fail’s Michael McGrath, EU

Commissioner, Gary McGann, Chairman, Sicon Ltd (Sisk Group) and Paul Brown,

CEO, Sisk.

The new office was retrofitted over a four-month period and has capacity for over 50

people. The Sisk – Cork office had previously been based on Kinsale Road since

1967.

The company has recently been announced as main contractor for the extension of

Center Parcs Longford Forest having previously completed the Dunkettle

Interchange Upgrade Scheme and Pfizer in Ringaskiddy over the past 18 months.

In June 2024, Sisk moved over 250 of its staff into its new Irish headquarters in

Citywest, Dublin.

Paul Brown, CEO, Sisk said: “Our roots are firmly in Cork and the move to Mahon

is an investment in our people and a vote of confidence for the wider Munster region.

This move will enable us to support and attract future local talent into the

construction sector. Our new office also compliments our new HQ retrofit in Dublin.

He added: “Additionally, it is a wider commitment by us to be best prepared to

support the Government’s recent update to the National Development Plan (NDP) – a

bold vision that ramps up public capital investment to an historic €275.4 billion from

2026 to 2035. Off the back of our successful completion of Dunkettle Interchange,

we are positioned to support one of the most ambitious infrastructure programmes in

our nation’s history – and one that we support and are ready to engage upon.”

Michael McGrath, EU Commissioner said: “Construction employs millions of

people across Europe and contributes around 10% of our gross value added. With

over 165 years of experience and a strong commitment to quality, innovation, safety,

and sustainability, Sisk has delivered many vital building projects across Ireland, the

UK and throughout Europe. In doing so, it provides valued employment and

contributes to economic growth and urban renewal wherever it works. Construction

is never just about bricks and mortar – it’s about people, communities, and creating

opportunities for future generations. Given that it all started for Sisk in Cork in 1859, I

am delighted to open Sisk’s new Cork office – a testament to the company’s

continued close connection with and commitment to Cork and the wider region. I

wish the whole team at Sisk continued success.”