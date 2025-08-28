Sisk officially opens new Mahon office

28 August 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
Sisk opens new office at City Gate, Mahon Point
Ireland’s largest construction firm, Sisk has officially opened its new office at City Gate, Mahon Point.
Its new Cork office was officially opened today by Fianna Fail’s Michael McGrath, EU
Commissioner, Gary McGann, Chairman, Sicon Ltd (Sisk Group) and Paul Brown,
CEO, Sisk.
The new office was retrofitted over a four-month period and has capacity for over 50
people. The Sisk – Cork office had previously been based on Kinsale Road since
1967.
The company has recently been announced as main contractor for the extension of
Center Parcs Longford Forest having previously completed the Dunkettle
Interchange Upgrade Scheme and Pfizer in Ringaskiddy over the past 18 months.
In June 2024, Sisk moved over 250 of its staff into its new Irish headquarters in
Citywest, Dublin.
Paul Brown, CEO, Sisk said: “Our roots are firmly in Cork and the move to Mahon
is an investment in our people and a vote of confidence for the wider Munster region.
This move will enable us to support and attract future local talent into the
construction sector. Our new office also compliments our new HQ retrofit in Dublin.
He added: “Additionally, it is a wider commitment by us to be best prepared to
support the Government’s recent update to the National Development Plan (NDP) – a
bold vision that ramps up public capital investment to an historic €275.4 billion from
2026 to 2035. Off the back of our successful completion of Dunkettle Interchange,
we are positioned to support one of the most ambitious infrastructure programmes in
our nation’s history – and one that we support and are ready to engage upon.”
Michael McGrath, EU Commissioner said: “Construction employs millions of
people across Europe and contributes around 10% of our gross value added. With
over 165 years of experience and a strong commitment to quality, innovation, safety,
and sustainability, Sisk has delivered many vital building projects across Ireland, the
UK and throughout Europe. In doing so, it provides valued employment and
contributes to economic growth and urban renewal wherever it works. Construction
is never just about bricks and mortar – it’s about people, communities, and creating
opportunities for future generations. Given that it all started for Sisk in Cork in 1859, I
am delighted to open Sisk’s new Cork office – a testament to the company’s
continued close connection with and commitment to Cork and the wider region. I
wish the whole team at Sisk continued success.”