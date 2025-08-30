Cork Business Association to Hold Solution-Focused Event on Housing Crisis

30 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The housing crisis, one of Ireland’s most urgent social and economic challenges, will take center stage in Cork next Friday 5th September as business and political leaders gather to debate practical solutions.

The Cork Business Association (CBA) event, Removing the Barriers to Housing Supply – A Solution-Based Approach, takes place at The Imperial Hotel from 12.30pm to 2pm. It will bring together key voices from politics, planning, and industry to examine the obstacles slowing housing delivery and to propose tangible ways forward.

Seamus McGrath TD, Government Spokesperson on Housing, will headline the discussion, alongside Dave O’Brien, President of the CBA and Tax Director at Xeinadin; Dr. Seán O’Leary of the Irish Planning Institute; and Darragh O’Reilly of O’Reilly Precast.

The persistent shortage of housing, particularly within urban centres, has generated a detrimental knock-on effect for the business community. Companies report considerable difficulty in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce due to the scarcity and unaffordability of local housing options. In response, the event’s agenda is expected to encompass specific tax measures for consideration in Budget 2026, planning reform, supply chain resources, and methods for government policy to more effectively support housing delivery.

“The housing crisis isn’t just a social issue—it’s a business issue,” said Dave O’Brien. “Without adequate housing, we risk losing the talent and workforce that Cork needs to thrive. If we cannot entice workers to stay here, then what chance do we have of enticing multinationals to come and stay? This discussion is about breaking down the barriers and finding practical ways forward, maintaining the status quo is simply unacceptable”

A central feature of the event will be the launch of a formal issues paper to be presented to government. This publication will outline specific measures which, if implemented, are projected to have a tangible and immediate effect on increasing housing supply in Cork City and across the nation. Attendees will also be afforded an opportunity to pose questions directly to the speakers.

The event is free for CBA members and €25 for non-members. For more see www.corkbusiness.ie.