Fota House opens as a Restaurant

31 August 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
Fota House is usually only open as a daytime Cafe and gift shop, but for one evening only here is your chance to experience the venue in the evening.
When: September 20th
Time: 18:30 – 20:30
Bookings: https://bookings.fotahouse.com
“Join us for an elegant evening in support of heritage, tradition and restoration at Fota House on Saturday, September 20th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. This is a benefit evening in support of completing the presentation of our beautiful formal dining room. Tickets – €55 (includes free entry to a fantastic fundraiser draw)
Your evening includes:
- Processo on arrival
- Exclusive access to the ground floor of the museum
- Delicious canapes and wine served throughout the evening
- A curatorial talk on the historic dining collection”