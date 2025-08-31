15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
31st August, 2025

Fota House opens as a Restaurant

31 August 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie

Fota House is usually only open as a daytime Cafe and gift shop, but for one evening only here is your chance to experience the venue in the evening.

When: September 20th
Time: 18:30 – 20:30
Bookings: https://bookings.fotahouse.com

“Join us for an elegant evening in support of heritage, tradition and restoration at Fota House on Saturday, September 20th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. This is a benefit evening in support of completing the presentation of our beautiful formal dining room. Tickets – €55 (includes free entry to a fantastic fundraiser draw)

Your evening includes:

  • Processo on arrival
  • Exclusive access to the ground floor of the museum
  • Delicious canapes and wine served throughout the evening
  • A curatorial talk on the historic dining collection”
AREA: EAST CORK, BUSINESS, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Cork Business Association to Hold Solution-Focused Event on Housing Crisis
Previous Post
New “1824 Restaurant” at opens in Cork City Centre, at Clancy’s
Next Post