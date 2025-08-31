New “1824 Restaurant” at opens in Cork City Centre, at Clancy’s

31 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The doors have opened at 1824 @ Clancy’s, a bright and welcoming new gastro pub restaurant that blends modern Irish cooking with the warmth and character of one of Cork’s best-loved venues.

Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, the restaurant features a mix of intimate booths and open tables, making it ideal for everything from dinner for two to relaxed meals with friends, family gatherings or work celebrations. A dedicated private dining area also offers the perfect setting for events and special occasions, adding another dimension to the venue’s offering.

The menu at 1824 celebrates the best of seasonal Irish produce, balancing tradition with a contemporary twist. Diners can enjoy buttery seared scallops with delicate accompaniments, crisp ham hock croquettes, and slow-braised feather blade of beef with rich, deep flavours. Classics are given due respect, from bacon and cabbage elevated with finesse to a surf and turf that heroes land and sea on one plate, and a golden beer-battered fish and chips that feels both familiar and indulgent.

Alongside dinner, Clancy’s is also serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week. Mornings feature staples such as a hearty Full Irish, silky eggs Benedict, and homemade granola with fresh fruit, while the lunch menu ranges from creamy chowder brimming with local seafood to lamb and Guinness stew slow-cooked for depth, wild mushroom bruschetta, pork and black pudding sausages, and juicy smash burgers with all the trimmings.

Supporting the launch of 1824 is Head of Operations Shane Spillane, a well-known West Cork restaurateur with extensive experience in developing and running successful hospitality concepts. Working alongside Group General Manager Dave Daly and owner Paul Montgomery, Spillane brings a strong operational focus and deep knowledge of food-led venues to ensure 1824 delivers both quality and consistency.

Owner Paul Montgomery said: “1824 @ Clancy’s is about creating a food experience that feels accessible but special. We’ve designed a space that’s bright, comfortable and versatile, and a menu that puts the spotlight on Irish ingredients and flavours. Whether you’re celebrating, catching up with friends or just want a really good meal in the city centre, 1824 is a place to feel at home.”

1824 @ Clancy’s is now open on the first floor of Clancy’s, Princes Street, Cork City Centre. Bookings are available at www.clancyscork.ie, with walk-ins welcome subject to availability.