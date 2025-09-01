Lidl to sponsor a County Cork Football blitz

1 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Lidl Announced as Lead Sponsor. Event taking place on 6th & 7th September 2025

Lidl Ireland has been announced as lead sponsor of the Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz, taking place in Cork on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September. As part of a new three-year sponsorship commitment. Lidl is calling on local communities, families, and businesses to come together and help make this year’s event the biggest and most memorable yet.

Now celebrating its 17th year, the annual ladies’ football under 8, under 10 and under 12 Blitz has grown from a modest gathering of eight local teams in 2008 into a nationwide celebration of youth football and community spirit. Hosted at the Passage West grounds, the event welcomes children’s teams from across Ireland to participate in friendly, age-appropriate matches. True to its inclusive ethos, no scores are kept, allowing every child to enjoy the game without pressure or competition.

Last year, the event, which was supported by Lidl Ireland, welcomed more than 240 teams and 11,000 attendees over a mammoth weekend celebrating the best of ladies’ Gaelic football.

Lidl Ireland continue to champion female sports and athletes through its longstanding partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA). Over the past decade, Lidl Ireland has invested more than €10 million in the partnership, supporting impactful campaigns and driving the visibility of female athletes, whilst also providing thousands of new jerseys, substantial community funding and vital equipment to teams across the country.

This year’s Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz promises a fun-filled weekend for all ages, featuring the return of the annual parade, face painting, live music, DJ performances, prizes and lots more.

In addition, colleagues from across Lidl’s store network and regional distribution centre will also be volunteering across the weekend to assist with coordination of the event, handing out branded merchandise, refreshments and promotional materials to ensure an enjoyable event for all.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tara O’Connor, Regional Managing Director for Munster at Lidl Ireland, said:

“As part of Lidl’s ongoing commitment to champion young athletes and promoting gender equality in sport, we’re proud to support female participation through this partnership with Lidl and the Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz. Through this three-year sponsorship we hope to empower the next generation of girls to thrive both on and off the pitch while engaging and supporting the local community. The Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz is a fantastic opportunity to support young athletes, celebrate community spirit, and create lasting memories for families from across the country. We are really looking forward to the event this September that promises to be a fun day out for all the family.”

Francis McEveney, Founder and Lead Organiser of the Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz added:

“We are delighted to have Lidl Ireland join us as lead sponsor for this year’s event. The Blitz is a cherished event that brings people together, and it simply wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of volunteers and the local community. Whether you’re a parent, coach, local business, or simply a supporter of youth sport, we invite you to get involved and help make this year’s Blitz unforgettable.”

The Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz takes place at the Passage West grounds on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September 2025 for more information please visit: https://pwladiesfootballblitz.ie/