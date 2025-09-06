New mezzanine floor being added within Cork Airport’s terminal

6 September 2025
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Cork Airport’s most significant capital investment plans in almost a quarter of a century will commence this month as Cork based PJ Hegarty have been awarded the contract for the construction of a new mezzanine floor within the terminal building. Work on the construction of the new floor is expected to commence this month. Once completed, the new mezzanine floor will house Cork Airport’s expanded security screening area and a larger executive lounge. This marks the first phase of daa Group’s €200 million capital investment in Cork Airport, announced by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD last May.