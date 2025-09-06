New mezzanine floor being added within Cork Airport’s terminal

6 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport’s most significant capital investment plans in almost a quarter of a century will commence this month as Cork based PJ Hegarty have been awarded the contract for the construction of a new mezzanine floor within the terminal building. Work on the construction of the new floor is expected to commence this month. Once completed, the new mezzanine floor will house Cork Airport’s expanded security screening area and a larger executive lounge. This marks the first phase of daa Group’s €200 million capital investment in Cork Airport, announced by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD last May.

The new mezzanine floor will extend over the existing Arrivals concourse and feature a larger, state-of-the-art passenger security area equipped with the latest C3 EDS technology. Once completed, it will allow passengers to keep liquids, gels, pastes and large electronic items in their cabin baggage. A dedicated fast-track lane will also be added. The reconfigured arrivals area will include new anti-passback doors, a brighter layout, a new café/bar and upgraded car hire facilities. This phase of the development will enhance the passenger experience and improve efficiency over the coming decade. The mezzanine will also accommodate a new executive lounge with 30% more capacity and an expanded Cork Airport Duty Free shop.

Speaking on the award of contract for construction to PJ Hegarty, daa CEO, Kenny Jacobs said: “At daa we’re proud to operate both Cork and Dublin airports delivering excellent customer service and world-class infrastructure that support’s Ireland’s growth. Today marks a major milestone as we start the first project of our €200 million Cork Airport Capital Development Programme. With PJ Hegarty on board, I’m confident we’ll deliver it on-time, on budget and to the highest standards.”

Commenting on the imminent commencement of construction of the mezzanine floor and new security screening area, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport added: “We are delighted to be working with PJ Hegarty, a respected Irish construction company on this important first step in our terminal development. Airports are long-term national assets and it’s vital that we plan and invest in infrastructure for future decades. This project will support jobs, tourism and the wider economy in the South of Ireland. As with our runway reconstruction in 2021, we will deliver this on-time and within budget while keeping disruption to a minimum. When complete, passengers will enjoy an even better experience in a terminal we can all be very proud of.”

Maurice Killeen, Southern Region Operations Director, PJ Hegarty, concluded: “We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract by daa, which will further enhance the facilities in Cork Airport and its’ growing reputation as a transport hub of choice. 2025 marks the 100-year anniversary of our founding in Cork and it is very appropriate that we continue to form new partnerships in the region with a client as progressive and ambitious as Cork Airport in our Centenary year.”