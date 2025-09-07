The Riptide Movement to play Sea Church as it launches Autumn schedule

7 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Sea Church, a unique coastal venue in East Cork, has launched its autumn schedule with live music performances, tribute acts, movie nights and quizzes from here until Christmas.

Highlights include The Riptide Movement who will perform on Saturday December 13th. The Irish genre-blending indie rock band are famous for hits which include ‘All Works Out’, ‘Elephant In The Room’ and ‘Changeling’.

Another standout act is the legendary Bagatelle on September 26th. Founded in 1978 by Liam Reilly, the band’s blend of traditional Irish folk music with contemporary elements has placed them among one of the all time great Irish acts, with popular songs including ‘Summer in Dublin’ and ‘Second Violin.’ Bagatelle will be joined on stage by talented musicians such as Ken Doyle, John O’Brien, and Larry Hogan.

Other live acts include The Four Of Us on October 10th following a recent UK and Ireland tour, and Don Baker, dubbed ‘the greatest harmonica player in the world’, performing on September 18th.

‘Remembering Ronnie,’ a tribute to the late Ronnie Drew of The Dubliners, will be performed by his son Phelim Drew on September 27th. The show shares personal stories and songs that celebrate the lives of the iconic Irish balladeer and his former bandmates.

The schedule covers a host of other events which includes Paddy Casey, Eleanor McEvoy as well as speed quizzing and the newly formed ‘Sea Church Cinema.’

Events Manager with Sea Church Matthew Sisk said:

“After the success of the summer’s events we’re super excited to put on a range of gigs and performances throughout autumn and into the Christmas season. It’s great to offer such variety for people from East Cork and beyond. We also recently introduced Sea Church Cinema, where attendees can enjoy classic films, some freshly made salty popcorn along with a Murphy’s or Heineken – or their favourite drink. These nights have proven really popular so far and the venue really lends itself to the atmosphere we’re going for.”

Attendees at all Sea Church gigs now have the option of using the Sea Church Express – a return shuttle service to Ballycotton. The bus departs from Cobh and passes through Midleton, Cloyne, Shanagarry. It brings people to Ballycotton 90 minutes before showtime to allow time for a bite to eat in the restaurant or a drink at the bar. The Express then leaves 30 minutes after the show ends.

For details on all gigs at Sea Church, and to book the Sea Church Express and avail of dinner and show packages, visit www.seachurch.ie