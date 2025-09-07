Lack of housing is affecting Cork Businesses

7 September 2025

By Tom Collins

Cork Business Association Calls for Targeted Actions to Tackle Housing Crisis

Calls for targeted tax reform, incentive schemes, planning regulation changes, and long-term housing strategy to address Cork’s housing crisis

Cork Business Association (CBA) has called for urgent tax reforms, incentive schemes and a long-term housing strategy, warning that Cork and Ireland’s housing shortage is stifling business growth and making it harder to attract and retain tal

At a CBA event in the Imperial Hotel this week, Removing the Barriers to Housing Supply – A Solution-Based Approach, Government Spokesperson on Housing Seamus McGrath TD joined business and planning experts to discuss practical measures to boost supply.

He was joined by Dave O’Brien, President of the CBA and Head of Tax at Xeinadin, Clara O’Neill, CBA and Total Planning Solutions, Dr. Seán O’Leary of the Irish Planning Institute, and Darragh O’Reilly of O’Reilly Precast.

The CBA unveiled a new paper, Measures to Increase Housing Supply, which sets out proposals ranging from expanded tax incentives to planning reforms.

Key recommendations include broadening the Living City Initiative, introducing an Apartment Living Initiative, broadening the qualifying criteria of the EIIS Scheme, extending Help-to-Buy to vacant and derelict homes, and reforming rental income tax. The group also called for amendments to the Croí Cónaithe Cities Scheme to make it more workable for smaller developers, and for a sustained, evidence-based national housing strategy.

Dave O’Brien, President of the CBA, said “The housing crisis isn’t just a social issue—it’s a business issue. The persistent shortage of housing, particularly within urban centres, has generated a detrimental knock-on effect for the business community. Companies report considerable difficulty in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce due to the scarcity and unaffordability of local housing options. We risk losing talent and the workforce needed to thrive. This discussion… and our paper puts forward clear, evidence-based solutions—from tax reforms to planning supports—that can have an immediate and tangible impact. Maintaining the status quo is simply unacceptable.”

Clara O Neil, Total Planning Solutions, said, “Our recommendations outline specific measures which, if implemented, are projected to have a tangible and immediate effect on increasing housing supply in Cork City and across the nation. “

Planning reform was highlighted as critical. Dr. Seán O’Leary of the Irish Planning Institute said the rollout of the Planning and Development Act 2024 must deliver an “evidence-led, properly resourced, and forward-looking” system to avoid delays and support sustainable, higher-density communities. He said, “Planning plays a key role in addressing our housing challenges and the system is undergoing a period of significant change. Planning must continue to focus on viable, plan-led development that supports density, sustainability, and vibrant communities. With the right planning reforms, Cork can unlock significant new housing supply in a way that is both efficient and future-proof.”

From an industry perspective, Darragh O’Reilly of O’Reilly Precast pointed to the potential of modern construction methods such as precast and offsite building, which he said can deliver “speed, cost certainty, and quality” if backed by supportive policies and planning frameworks. “The capacity to deliver housing is directly linked to supply chain efficiency and innovation. We need policies and procurement processes that support innovation and scalability. With the right environment, industry can meet demand faster and more cost-effectively.

McGrath TD welcomed the speaker’s contributions, saying, “As Government Spokesperson on Housing, I recognise the urgent need to increase housing supply in Cork and across the country. While progress has been made, events like this are crucial in identifying where policy can adapt further—whether through tax reform, better use of existing schemes, or ensuring that initiatives like Croí Cónaithe deliver at scale. Constructive input from organisations like the CBA helps us shape more effective housing policy, and I welcome the business community’s solutions-focused approach.”

The Measures to Increase Housing Supply paper was written by Clara O’Neill and Dave O’Brien from the Cork Business Association, it identifies four central areas for action:

Expand and Reform Incentive Schemes Broaden the Living City Initiative by removing income caps and extending eligibility.

Introduce a new Apartment Living Initiative to stimulate modern, energy-efficient apartment development in urban centres. Tax and Financial Supports Adjust tax treatment to make refurbishment and redevelopment financially viable.

Extend the Help-to-Buy scheme to include vacant and derelict properties.

Reform rental income tax and refine the EIIS to attract private investment in housing. Improve the Croí Cónaithe Cities Scheme Amend financing timelines and introduce flexible payment structures to make the scheme more workable, particularly for small and mid-sized developers. Commit to a Long-Term, Evidence-Based Housing Strategy Move beyond reactive, short-term measures to establish a sustained, data-driven strategy for housing in Cork and nationally.

The CBA has called on the government to incorporate these measures into Budget 2026 and work in partnership with business, planning, and community stakeholders to deliver lasting solutions to Ireland’s housing shortage.

