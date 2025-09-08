Culture Night Cork City 2025: How Will You Spent Your Culture Night?

8 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Culture Night takes place on Friday, 19th September 2025, see listing at www.CorkCity.ie/CultureNight

A hugely anticipated, annual, all-Ireland event, the 20th edition of Culture Night will take place on Friday, September 19th. Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir celebrates culture, creativity, and the arts, and seeks to actively promote the belief that our rich and varied culture is alive, treasured, and nurtured in people’s lives, on the day and every day. On September 19th across Cork City, doors will open late with a vibrant programme of special events and one-of-a-kind experiences – all completely free.

“As autumn settles in and the evenings draw shorter, we can look forward to one of the real highlights of the season, Culture Night. For one night only, Cork City comes alive in a special way, with creativity and energy flowing through our cultural and artistic centres, and often in the most unexpected of locations too,” says Lord Mayor of Cork, Fergal Dennehy.

“What makes this year particularly exciting is the vibrant programme unfolding in the communities that circle the city island. Each neighbourhood has its own unique story to tell, its own traditions and talents to share, and I am delighted to see them celebrated so fully.

I look forward to experiencing the richness of these local voices and perspectives, as well as enjoying the incredible work of our much-loved arts venues. Culture Night reminds us of the power of creativity to bring us together, to connect us with our roots, and to showcase the extraordinary cultural life of our city.”

From music to visual arts, with literature, dance and more, Culture Night is an unmissable event. Highlights this year include:

Cian Sweeney – As If I Always Knew Presents: A Piano Meditation: Join Irish musician Cian Sweeney for a unique semi-improvised piano experience that blends mindful presence with live music. As If I Always Knew invites audiences to step away from the digital noise of the modern world, creating a space for collective mindfulness through an immersive musical experience. This mellow performance takes place in the Concert Hall of City Hall , which, as always on Culture Night, serves as a hive of activity. A variety of choirs will entertain on the plaza, a multi-panel art piece will be on display, and Millennium Hall sees a fun show called Squish, Stomp, Spin – The Magic of Stim.

Kaught at the Karpark: A celebration of Cork’s influential late ’70s/early ’80s punk and post-punk scene at North Main Street carpark. Inspired by bands like Nun Attax, Microdisney and Stump, the night will showcase work from current local musicians on the scene. Presented by Seanie Buttons with Leagues O’Toole of Foggy Notions, these tickets will be snapped up by both those who remember this heyday and by new audiences curious about this significant phase of Cork’s musical heritage.

Community hubs across Cork will be alive with activity, from Blackpool’s cultural talks, global food tastings and céilí, to Togher and Ballyphehane’s music, dance and craft demos. Mayfield will host an outdoor celebration of food, music and games, while Churchfield showcases international song and dance from Bolivia, Mexico, Ukraine and Ireland. Additionally, artwork from the Mahon Community Art project will be displayed at City Hall.

My First Confession Frank O’Connor: Pupils of Scoil Oilibhéir, Dublin Hill, perform a specially written musical adaptation of O’Connor’s famous short story, that was initially created for the schools 40th anniversary celebrations. Taking place in the very setting where My First Confession was written, St Patrick’s Church, the performance will be introduced with a short talk on O’Connor’s life and his connections to the church and surrounding area.

Cork City Library will host a wide-ranging programme featuring exhibitions, live music, theatre, readings, children’s storytelling and creative workshops. Highlights include the Rory Gallagher-inspired Kickback City exhibition, a performance of The Ancient Mariner, music from Áine O’Gorman, and fun, interactive events for families. The public will also be able to enjoy Irish language activities, in association with an tOireachtas, including joining award-winning sean-nós singer and highly regarded teacher Sorcha de Róiste for a unique workshop celebrating traditional Irish song, and Amhrán an Mara (Songs of the Sea), a celebration of maritime songs in both Irish and English.

