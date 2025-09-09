200 supercars are coming to Cork

9 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

200 supercars and exciting hypercars coming to Cork as official route for Cannonball Ireland 2025 is announced

200 supercars and new hypercars announced, free family festivals, celebrities, over 1000km of Irish open roads, over €2 million raised for Irish charities to date and the awesome sight of over 200,000 excited spectators coast to coast waving chequered flags from September 12-14th

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 12-14th with proceeds to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. Cannonball, fuelled by miles+ from Circle K, is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the awe-inspiring power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati. This year Cannonball goes up a gear with the addition of a Koenigsegg Regera – a groundbreaking megacar that combines hypercar agility with luxury refinement. Also joining Cannonball is the McLaren Senna which is not just a hypercar; it’s a moving piece of art. Spec’d by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) in a stunning west livery, this Senna is a true one-of-one, mirroring the iconic paint scheme of its Formula 1 counterpart. The stunning Ford GT Heritage Series with the famous Gulf Livery is also back on Cannonball this year. Cannonball has already raised €2,024,809 for Irish charities to date and brings a unique and inimitable electric atmosphere to host towns all over the country making it a widely-anticipated free family event for spectators.

On Thursday September 11th the Cannonball crew will roll into Johnstown Estate Enfield to get set for another adrenalin fuelled supercar spectacle and this year the sky is the limit for Cannonball as helicopters circle overhead as the Convoy blasts off from Johnstown Estate on Friday September 12th taking in Edenderry, Daingean, Outskirts of Tullamore, Portlaoise and onwards to Cork for a fuel stop in Fermoy and a lunch stop in Ballymaloe. Spectators from Cork will be able to view the cars in Fermoy in Co Cork for a fuel stop at Circle K J14 from approximately 12.30pm and at Ballymaloe House Hotel in Co Cork where the cars will arrive for lunch from 1.30pm until approximately 3pm. The first overnight stop will be in Killarney Co Kerry and the cars are due to arrive at 5.45pm to the finish line at The Brehon Hotel where spectators and familes can view the cars at the car parks of the Brehon and The Gleneagles Hotel.

On Saturday September 13th the convoy will leave Killarney at 10am and arrive at Circle K Ballysimon, Co Limerick at 11.30am to fuel up and then travel up through the country to Sligo. The Saturday finish line for Cannonball 2025 is in Sligo Town Centre at 6pm where the cars will be on display for spectators and the drivers will have their second overnight pitstopOn Sunday September 14th the supercars will leave Sligo from Rosses Point at 11am and then travel to the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan for lunch where spectators can view the cars from 1pm to 2.30 and then a fuel stop at Circle K Express Park Ri, Kells in Co Meath at approximately 3pm. The big dramatic final finish line for Cannonball 2025 is in Naas Town Centre, Co Kildare at 6pm on September 14th which will be the biggest finish line ever staged by Cannonball with Celebrities, Brazillian Dancers, Giant Screens, The Garda Band, DJs, Live Performances, Street Entertainers and more for a spectacular show.

This year the official charity of Cannonball is The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation – an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children from birth to six years of age with severe learning disability often associated with complex medical needs and is often described as a ‘lifeline’, giving exhausted parent carers a break from their 24/7 care regime. Jack and Jill’s service operates seven days a week, no means test, no red tape and no waiting list. This year in addition to all of the fundraising activities on Cannonball throughout the weekend including the exciting new “Cannonball Fundraising Grand Prix”, Circle K are running a nationwide campaign entitled, “When you fill, support Jack and Jill” and 1 cent from every litre of miles and miles+ fuel sold at Circle K will be donated to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Cannonball offers spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world’s most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and now bring hypercars to our shores and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host towns. The Cannonballers and celebrities in colourful costumes add to the melee. From Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Shreck to Gru, Minions to Marios, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out. This year, organisers are also calling on spectators to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for best dressed.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. Cannonball is fuelled by miles+ Better engine protection the secret to longer engine life from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2025. Cannonball. Cannonball official partners include Jade Insurance, Monster Energy, Capital Switch, Combilift, Karl Goodwin Motors, Task Security Systems, AB Signs, Majestic Ireland Road Trips. See www.cannonball.ie