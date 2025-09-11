Malin2Mizen Cycle

11 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork people urged to show support for cyclists as Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF passes through the county on 13th and 14th September

Cork people are being called on to support 52 cyclists as they cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head, raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI), the national charity for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) in Ireland, marking ten years of the Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF.

The cycle was first held in 2015 in memory of Triona Priestley, who passed away in 2014 from CF when she was just 15 years old.

Some of Triona’s closest friends, many new cyclists, and those who cycled the first Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF in 2015, will take part in the 2025 cycle. Triona’s mother, Bernie Priestley, has been a driving force behind this event since it began, and as her mother and now Chairperson of CFI, she reflects on the last decade.

“Triona was always a voice for people with CF in Ireland. She never gave up in her determination to raise awareness of CF and brought so many people on the journey with her. Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF has enabled us to continue that journey after she passed and to carry on her legacy,” Priestley shares.

“There have been immense changes in the last ten years. When Triona passed, just over half the population of people with CF (PwCF) in Ireland were adults. With advancements, that number has shot up and is growing. CF Care has improved drastically; the modulators are now widely available to the community, and PwCF are beginning to plan for the future with greater confidence.”

More than 1,400 people are living with CF in Ireland, and the predicted median age[1] of survival for a person with CF in Ireland is now 51, a dramatic increase from what was once known as a childhood condition, given the traditionally low survival age. However, Sarah Tecklenborg, CEO CFI, explains how this welcome improvement in life experience and expectancy for people with CF also brings new challenges.

“We are so grateful that our members and the public have dedicated ten years to this event – the support it provides is phenomenal. CF has always been an exceptionally challenging condition, and with 62% of PwCF in Ireland currently over 18 years of age and 15% over the age of 40, we have seen a significant change in the Cystic Fibrosis demographic.

Tecklenborg continues, “However, while Cystic Fibrosis health issues like CF-related diabetes and CF liver disease are well established and understood, as the population ages, new challenges such as increased cancer risk, cardiovascular disease and age-related hormonal changes are being increasingly identified in older adults with CF. This shows that the work isn’t done yet and as an organisation, CFI remains committed to investment in research to find a cure for CF, while focusing on supporting CF Care and service improvements to address these emerging challenges in the meantime.”

The cycle starts in Malin Head on Thursday, 11th September, and will take the cyclists four days to cover 640 kilometres in their cycle to Mizen Head, which they aim to reach on Sunday, 14th September. Members of the public are invited to come out and show their support as the cyclists pass through the towns and villages on the schedule below. Priestley continues:

“When Triona had her final stay in hospital, her friends banded together to get her message out to the world before she left it. Now, the gang is back together, once again working for the same goal, which is an emotional and powerful thing. We’d love as many people to come out on the day, show their support for the cause, and wave these heroes on as they cycle the length of the country.”

For anyone looking to take part in the 2026 Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF, which takes place from 10th-13th September 2026, you can register your interest now at www.cfireland.ie. If you cannot make it on the day to show your support, you can make a donation or to find out more about the services and supports CFI provides, visit www.cfireland.ie.

Dates, arrival location and estimated times are as follows: