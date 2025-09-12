Cork County Council Launches New Podcast Series: Cork Chronicles

12 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Listen at https://shows.acast.com/chroniclesofcork

Cork County Council is proud to announce the launch of Cork Chronicles, a new podcast series dedicated to exploring the rich and diverse heritage of County Cork. Hosted by the Creative Ireland Heritage Specialist in Residence, Shannon Forde, the podcast will delve into both iconic events and lesser-known local stories that shape the county’s unique cultural landscape.

Each episode of Cork Chronicles takes listeners on a journey through time; from the poignant story of the Titanic’s final port of call in Cobh to the living traditions of folklore, local museums, and community-led heritage initiatives. Through conversations with local historians, heritage groups, and residents, the series captures the voices and memories that make County Cork’s heritage so vibrant and enduring.

Speaking on the new podcast, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley stated, ‘Cork Chronicles’ celebrates the stories, people, and places that define County Cork’s heritage. Each episode will cover a different story that has impacted this County. The podcast uses the vast knowledge of local experts and community groups to educate the public. This podcast is a welcome resource for anyone who is interested in the history and heritage of County Cork’.

‘This podcast is about bringing Cork’s history to life in a way that is accessible, engaging, and deeply rooted in community,” said Shannon Forde. “By amplifying local voices and uncovering hidden stories, we hope to inspire greater connection and pride in our shared past.”

The first episode of Cork Chronicles features Dr Michael Martin of the Titanic Trail in Cobh and explores the poignant connection of the ill-fated Titanic to Cobh. The episode is now available on Acast and Spotify.

New episodes will be released every Friday. Follow @corkchroniclespodcast on Instagram for all the details on upcoming episodes.