Cork VW Car dealership to start selling Chinese ‘XPeng’ all-electric cars

13 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

XPeng or XPENG is a chinese all-electric car brand

Newmarket Motors Cork, a leading regional motor dealership, is delighted to add XPENG, a premium all-electric passenger car brand, to its existing lineup, which includes Volkswagen passenger cars and Volkswagen commercial vehicles. This multi-award-winning dealership has been appointed as the first XPENG dealer outside of Dublin by MDL Motor Group, one of Ireland’s most established motor distributors.

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a global leader in smart electric vehicles powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. This trailblazing company’s performance and growth have been creating quite an impact across Europe catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers.

Launched in Ireland just seven months ago, the brand is rapidly gaining recognition in the motoring world. The XPENG model currently available to Irish motorists is the all-electric, ‘ultra-smart’ 4-door XPENG G6 Coupé SUV. Further models are expected to follow, in which stand-out software design and manufacturing technology will continue to be a key aspect.

Welcoming Newmarket Motors Cork, MDL Passenger Car Sales director, Ciaran Allen said: “From the outset, our aim has been to establish an exceptional dealer network for XPENG that would have the capability to build a distinctive and trusted presence for XPENG in the Irish market, introducing this innovative, and premium brand to Irish customers. “

Speaking on the introduction of XPENG to the Munster market, Newmarket Motors Cork Director Annette Browne stated, “We are delighted to add XPENG to our current range of brands and are excited to showcase the XPENG G6 Coupé, the first model available in the Irish market. We look forward to presenting this innovative vehicle to our existing customers and to motorists who are looking for the very best in innovation and performance.

Annette added, “With a wide range of features as standard, XPENG offers a compelling alternative to the traditional EV brands. Its stand-out design, striking visual appeal, refined interior, and advanced technical features come together in a brand that we proudly represent which we know our customers will love.”