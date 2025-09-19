Guaranteed Irish expands in Cork

top of page

19 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie



Guaranteed Irish, recognised as the national symbol of trust for doing business in Ireland, is expanding its presence in Cork to support and champion local businesses across Munster. The organisation works with some of the region’s most successful and innovative companies, including Musgrave, Clonakilty Food Co., Cork Builder Providers and Pipelife. Guaranteed Irish will be hosting events locally for their ecosystem and expanding on local supply chains. Research carried out this year showed that 75% agree they have benefited financially by having the ‘G’ symbol on communication materials (POS, packaging, marketing materials, or digital communications).

To reinforce their commitment to Cork, Guaranteed Irish has appointed Martina Skowronska as the new Business Development Executive. Based in Cork, Martina brings over a decade of experience in sales and client relation. In her new role, she will work closely with companies across Munster, showcasing the opportunities and benefits of Guaranteed Irish membership.

As part of this Cork focus, Guaranteed Irish has named Dan Twomey of Cork Builder Providers as a ‘Munster Champion’, highlighting his leadership in supporting local business and supply chains, as part of Guaranteed Irish House Initiative.

Bríd O’Connell, CEO at Guaranteed Irish, commented:

“Cork and the wider Munster region are thriving business hubs, and we see a real opportunity to strengthen supply chains here. By expanding our presence, we want to provide local businesses with greater opportunities to network, collaborate, and grow together under the Guaranteed Irish symbol of trust. With representatives on the ground, we’re committed to ensuring members across Munster can fully benefit from the visibility, support, and connections that come with being part of our network.”

By working closely with Cork Chamber and the organisations’ valued cork members, Guaranteed Irish aims to provide enhanced support, facilitate growth, and raise awareness of the value of membership in the region. Martina’s expertise and local presence will play a key role in ensuring that businesses across Munster can access the full range of services and opportunities Guaranteed Irish offers.

Join the growing community of Guaranteed Irish members. Visit www.guaranteedirish.ie.to learn more and apply for membership or Contact Martina directly – martina@guaranteedirish.ie