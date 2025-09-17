Carrigaline News

top of page

21 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Culture Night

It’s all systems go for Culture Night in Carrigaline with events and exhibitions on in six different locations. Art will be on display at the Carrigaline Court Hotel, SuperValu Mall and on a number of shop windows on Main Street. Culture Night starts at 4 pm and continues until 11 pm. The program on the main stage in the Owenabue car park commences with the Men’s Shed choir at 5 pm and continues until 9 pm with a short break for the parade. The cultural parade led by the Pipe Band starts at 6:45 pm from the church, 15 groups are participating. The front of the Owenabue car park will be closed from 2.00pm and the Main Street will be closed from 6.00pm. The music trail consists of six locations from 4 pm until 6 pm and later on seven musicians featuring their own original music will perform in the GAA pavilion from 9.00pm to 11.00pm

There will be a photographic exhibition in the Carrigaline Library and SuperValu Mall. The Mall will be a hive of activity with the Men’s Shed display, the Monday Morning Stitchers, Carrigaline Farmhouse cheese etc. Also in the Library there will be a bilingual play ‘Mamaí Gé’ by Cois Laoi productions at 4.00pm and readings by local authors from 5.15pm. In the Lions Youth Centre Carraig Ag Caint will hold three “Introduction to Irish” sessions from 4.00pm to 6.00pm and in another location in the Youth Centre there will be music therapy workshops with Danny Dineen from 4.15 to 6.00pm. Pipers Amusements will be located in the Owenabue car park. All are welcome to Culture night and all events are free.

Pioneer Lunch and Social

Ticket sales are going well for the annual Lunch and Social and Actons Hotel Kinsale on Sunday, October 5th. It promises to be a great event with a four course dinner followed by dancing to the music of Lee Sound, tickets €30. Transport will be available from the Glen car park to and from the hotel from 12:30 pm. Anyone looking for long service pins and certificates please contact Aisling on 087 9699 488, Sheila 087 768 6112 or 021 488 8103 or Barry 087 813 7990.

Pipe Band

Carrigaline Pipe Band has a busy schedule in the weeks ahead with performances, competitions and celebrations. The band will lead the Carrigaline cultural parade from the Church through the village down the Main Street and give a performance this Friday night, Culture Night, in the Owenabue car park. On Sunday the band will play at 10 am mass. Meanwhile on Saturday the top pipers and drummers will travel to Dublin for the all-Ireland solo championships. The Pipe Band are holding a victory dinner in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Friday, October 30th, tickets are available from band members or Paddy O’Connell. The band will visit all the schools of the Parish in the weeks ahead with their all Ireland and World championship trophies. Anyone looking for dinner tickets or wishes to join the band contact Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed are very involved in this year’s Culture Night. The Men’s Shed choir will perform on stage at 5 pm. The craftsmen have an attractive stand in SuperValu Mall from 4 pm. The Men’s Shed have been invited to participate in the parade and also to help with stewarding on the night. The Men’s Shed made a raised stage for the occasion which they will erect in the Owenabue car park. The Men’s Shed are starting a new autumn program from next Tuesday, a computer course for beginners and improvers, a fitness course and a Rang Gaeilge/Ciorcal Comhrá. All their established activities are ongoing, with the walking group on Monday morning, Choir and ballad group on Tuesdays, snooker on Thursdays, plus projects in the wood workshop, the engineering workshop and the poly tunnel. New members and new ideas are always welcome, enquiries to Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Cycle Classic

Registration for the 34th annual Carrigaline Lions Club cycle classic which takes place on Saturday, September 27 is well up on last year, however more entries are invited and most welcome. Well done to the Lions Club for organising the event in aid of three cancer charities Cork ARC Cancer Support House, Marymount University Hospice & Childhood Cancer Ireland and your participation makes all the difference. The classic starts at the Carrigaline Lions Youth Centre and there are three distances 100 K, 50 K and 30K. The classic cycle is a great social occasion at which cyclists enjoy each other’s company, the scenery and the hospitality en route and at the line stop, all in a good cause.

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just up for the challenge, now’s the time to get involved.

Social Swimming at Carrigaline

A warm welcome is assured and first time visitors are FREE at Carrigaline Social Swimming Club which has resumed its weekly gathering every Thursday from September to June at the pool in Carrigaline Court Hotel.

It’s a relaxed fun hour of exercise at 9.30 every Thursday night for all, (including those unable to swim) where one can also enjoy the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. The club is now in its 23rd year. So, give it a try and get active this autumn. Enquiries to 086 8221320.