WEST CORK: New pedestrian and cycle routes open in Clonakilty and Bandon

17 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Cork County Council has officially opened extensions to two segregated pedestrian and cycle routes in West Cork.

The ribbons were cut on the walkways in Clonakilty and Bandon by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley; Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy and Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien; and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell.

In Clonakilty, the N71 Gallanes Active Travel project adds to the existing Joe Walsh Walkway, which first opened on the outskirts of Clonakilty in 2019. The route has been extended through the West Cork Technology Club and connects the town with Clonakilty Rugby Club. The completed works, which were funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, include an additional 1km path, a new car park, picnic tables, lighting and a safe road crossing.

Bandon’s Clare O’Leary Walkway has been upgraded and extended by 1km connecting it to Bandon town. The 3-metre-wide off-road path is now 2.7km in length and includes a new amenity space with picnic tables and seating. The project was funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) with the works completed by Martin O’Callaghan Ltd and Priority Construction.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said,

“It is a proud day for West Cork as we officially open extensions to two popular walking and cycling routes. They provide safe and accessible spaces for people of all ages as well as encouraging healthier and more sustainable ways to travel. It is especially meaningful that these walkways carry the names of two outstanding individuals with strong links to West Cork. Dr Clare O’Leary, who is from Bandon, is the first Irish woman to climb Everest, complete the seven summits and ski to the South Pole. Joe Walsh was a TD and Senator representing the Cork South-West constituency for 30 years serving as Minister for Agriculture on two occasions.”

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said,

“The opening of the N71 Active Travel schemes in Bandon and Clonakilty marks an exciting milestone for both communities. These projects will deliver a wide range of benefits—safer routes for students traveling to school, healthier and more sustainable options for short local journeys, and improvements in overall wellbeing. They will also create more attractive, peaceful spaces for residents to enjoy. Looking ahead, it is envisaged that these routes will be linked through the proposed West Cork Greenway, now at the route options selection stage. Together, initiatives like these highlight the Department of Transport’s strong commitment to developing a connected, nationwide network for walking and cycling”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added,

“The development of safe, segregated walking and cycling routes is the foundation of Cork County Council’s Active Travel strategy. The extensions in Clonakilty and Bandon are part of a wider, long-term vision to create a comprehensive network of high-quality, accessible routes that encourage people to walk, cycle and choose more sustainable ways to travel.”

Peter Walsh CEO TII said,