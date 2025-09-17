BUSINESS: HLB Ireland acquires NMH Chartered Accountants, which is led by Corkman Niall Hackett

top of page

17 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

HLB Ireland has announced the acquisition of NMH Chartered Accountants, a Sandyford-based practice led by Cork native Niall Hackett with a strong specialism in advising Ireland’s medical consultants and private clients.

The acquisition increases HLB Ireland’s private client services by 40%, adding significant scale to its expert partner-led team. NMH serves both public and private medical professionals across Ireland, including consultants at Beacon Hospital, Mater Private, and Blackrock Clinic. Hackett and his team of six will join HLB Ireland, bringing around 250 clients.

This deal is the eighth acquisition HLB Ireland has completed in seven years, backed by Cardinal Capital, and takes the firm’s total headcount to approximately 120. It is part of an ambitious plan to treble in size over the next five years and secure a Top 10 position in the Irish professional services market.

Mark Butler, Managing Partner of HLB Ireland, said:

“Healthcare is one of Ireland’s most important professional sectors, and it requires specialist knowledge. By bringing Niall and his team into HLB Ireland, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver market-leading services to medical professionals and private clients, backed by the resources of a national firm and the reach of HLB’s global network.

This is the eighth transaction we’ve completed in recent years, and it’s another step towards our ambition to treble in size within five years and become Ireland’s leading mid-tier professional services firm.”

Niall Hackett, Principal of NMH Chartered Accountants, said:

“Our clients, particularly medical consultants, value tailored advice from people who understand their sector. Joining HLB Ireland means we can continue to offer that personal service, while giving our clients access to a wider team, more resources, and international connections. It’s a fantastic next step for us and for the clients we serve.”