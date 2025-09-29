Cork dealership honoured to be ‘Škoda Dealer of the Year’

29 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

West Cork business Finbarr Galvin Ltd named Škoda Dealer of the Year for outstanding performance

Finbarr Galvin Ltd has been awarded “Škoda Dealer Of The Year” at a prestigious Škoda-Auto event in Karlovy Vary, Czech-Republic.

The Annual Škoda Dealer of the Year Award is presented based on a range of criteria, including Customer Satisfaction and Mystery Shopping Surveys in both Sales and Aftersales, Annual Audit ISO 9001 accreditation, and the achievement of key commercial performance indicators. Finbarr Galvin Ltd. are no strangers to this accolade, having previously claimed the award in 2019.

John Donegan, Brand Director, Škoda Ireland commented: “To be awarded Škoda Dealer of the Year requires not only outstanding commercial achievements, but exceptional customer service. The Team at Finbarr Galvin Ltd. has demonstrated this in spades over the last 12 months. I would like to congratulate Justin Galvin, Mairead Galvin, and all the team and thank them for their continued success”

Finbarr Galvin Ltd., is a cornerstone of Cork’s motor trade since 1975. What began as a modest one-bay garage in Bandon has grown into one of Ireland’s most respected and award-winning dealerships. Founded by the late Finbarr Galvin, the business continues to flourish under the leadership of his son, Managing Director Justin Galvin.

Justin Galvin, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded Škoda Dealer of the Year. This award could not have been won without the commitment of the entire team here in Bandon. I would like to give credit to the unseen team in finance and administration, our aftersales team, including our technicians, valetors and apprentices who work hard to prepare and maintain our customers’ vehicles. Receipt of this award is confirmation of the high customer standards we have implemented at Finbarr Galvin Ltd.

Justin and Mairead Galvin were celebrated at an international event held in Karlovy Vary, Czech-Republic on 10th September.