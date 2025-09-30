Toastmasters International running roadshow across Ireland, including Cork City centre

30 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Toastmasters International is set to embark on a unique Bus Tour from 5–11 October 2025, bringing the power of communication, confidence, and leadership directly to communities across Ireland.

This one-of-a-kind roadshow will stop in key cities and towns, offering interactive workshops, inspiring talks, and live demonstrations designed to help people of all ages, especially young professionals and emerging leaders unlock their full potential.

With a proven track record of helping millions worldwide, Toastmasters provides a safe, supportive environment for individuals to develop public speaking, presentation, and leadership skills that last a lifetime.

BUS STOP TOASTMASTER EVENTS AT THESE LOCATIONS:

5 OCT BUSWELLS HOTEL, DUBLIN (12:00-14:00) 5 OCT CLAYTON HOTEL, BELFAST (18:30-20:30) 6 OCT GUILDHALL, DERRY (10:30-13:30) 6 OCT THE WORKHOUSE, ENNISKILLEN (18:30-20:30) 7 OCT ROYAL HOTEL & THEATRE, CASTLEBAR (12:00-14:00) 7 OCT MALDRON HOTEL, ORANMORE, GALWAY (20:00-22:00) 8 OCT – BRIDGE HOUSE, TULLAMORE (12:00-14:00) 8 OCT TOWN HALL, CLONMEL (18:30-20:30) 9 OCT THOMOND PARK, LIMERICK (12:00-14:00) 9 OCT KERRY COUNTY MUSEUM, TRALEE (18:30-20:30) 10 OCT THE IMPERIAL HOTEL, CORK (12:00-14:00) 10 OCT GRANVILLE HOTEL, WATERFORD (18:30-20:30) 11 OCT SMURFIT BUSINESS SCHOOL BLACKROCK, DUBLIN (12:00-14:00)

Key Highlights of the Tour:

• Dates: 5–11 October 2025

• Locations: Major towns and cities across Ireland

• Events: Public speaking workshops, leadership development sessions, networking opportunities, and inspirational keynote speeches

• Audience: Open to everyone, with a special focus on young professionals and those looking to build communication confidence

Whether you’re preparing for your first job interview, aiming to lead teams effectively, or simply want to become a more confident communicator, the Toastmasters Bus Tour promises to be a transformative experience.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organisation that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. With clubs in more than 140 countries, Toastmasters’ learn-by-doing approach has helped over four million members worldwide build confidence and leadership skills.