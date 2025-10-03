New Emergency Communications System will boost rural safety and connectivity

3 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Government’s launch of a new emergency communications platform will help improve connectivity, particularly for rural communities, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Burke said the new system utilises cutting edge technology to build greater resilience in our emergency communications, creating a system of ‘last resort’ which will allow first responders continue to be able to communicate in emergency situations, like extreme weather events such as Storm Éowyn last year, where power systems fail.

The new Mission Critical Communications system will ensure that Gardaí, fire services, ambulance teams and civil defence can communicate and coordinate more effectively, even in the most remote locations or during extreme weather events when power and mobile networks are down.

Fine Gael Deputy Burke said: “This new system is a gamechanger for communities in Cork. It means faster emergency response times, with first responders able to talk, text, share live video and send maps instantly, even when storms or poor mobile coverage would normally cut people off. Importantly, responders will also have priority access to the network, ensuring that communication lines remain open when they are needed most.

“This is especially important for rural Ireland, where connectivity challenges can put lives at risk. The peace of mind this brings to families, particularly those with elderly or vulnerable relatives, cannot be overstated. It will make a real difference in communities across Cork.”

Minister of State for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment, Emer Higgins said:

“The Mission Critical Communications technology unveiled today will lead to increased peace of mind for people living in rural Ireland and their loved ones, especially for those who are elderly or vulnerable. This is so important as we look towards the winter months. We are rapidly improving our digital infrastructure, and this will deliver real improvements particularly for rural communities.”

The new system was successfully tested this week in Westport, with Irish and European emergency teams taking part in live trials. Once fully operational, it will transform the ability of emergency services to protect lives, particularly in rural communities.